Breakthrough as police arrest suspect in Harrismith mother-son shooting

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Neo Ntamane and the attempted murder of his mother in Tshiame B, near Harrismith.

The Free State police have made a breakthrough by arresting a wanted suspect linked to the August 2024 shooting of a mother and her 27-year-old son in their home near Harrismith.

The South African Police Service (Saps) public order police unit arrested a 33-year-old suspect for murder and attempted murder.

The wanted suspect was arrested on Monday in Harrismith after the community provided information about the alleged murder of Neo Ntamane and the attempted murder of his mother, Ntsebeng Mokhethi-Ntamane, 52, on 11 August 2024.

Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the mother and son were both shot in their home in Tshiame B, near Harrismith, by unknown suspects.

The suspects reportedly fled the crime scene with a cellphone and the Ntamanes’ Renault Kwid with a Free State registration.

According to Mophiring, on the day of the deadly shooting, Neo and his girlfriend were driving home from Intabazwe township to Tshiame B township at around 9.18pm.

While the couple was driving, they noticed a single cab bakkie following them.

“On their arrival at home, Neo opened the door for his girlfriend, who went inside their room to switch on the light,” Mophiring said.

“Suddenly, she noticed the same bakkie driving slowly past her boyfriend, who was still outside the gate in his car.”

It was at that moment when the girlfriend heard gunshots and saw Neo running for cover; however, he fell to the ground.

According to the police, the girlfriend ran to the main house, where she found Ntsebeng shot in the head and bleeding profusely.

Emergency responders rushed the mother to the local hospital, but paramedics declared her son dead at the scene.

A case of murder and attempted murder was registered and is still under investigation.

The 33-year-old suspect appeared before the Harrismith Magistrate Court on Wednesday, facing charges of murder and attempted murder.