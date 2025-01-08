Defence lawyer steps in to represent Senzo Meyiwa murder accused in trial

The lawyer added that the matter would be finalised by 20 January, when the trial is set to resume after the court recess.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, left, and Bongani Ntanzi in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has agreed to represent Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya after the suspect was left without legal representation.

This followed the passing of Sibiya’s previous lawyer, Thulani Mngomezulu.

Mngomezulu, who became involved in the case during a trial-within-a-trial in October 2023, had been absent from proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for some time due to illness.

His family confirmed his death in early December.

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused get new lawyer

During Wednesday’s court session, Advocate Charles Mnisi, who currently represents Mthobisi Mncube, informed Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that he had agreed to take on Sibiya’s defence.

However, Mnisi noted that some final paperwork still needed to be completed.

“As of now, there’s literally nothing I can do with regards to consultation with Mr Sibiya on the matter because I don’t have the power of attorneys as yet.

“However, I may say that in principle, I will be assisting Mr Sibiya with the conduct of his defence,” he explained.

“I have spoken to him and informed him of the situation,” the advocate said.

Mokgoatlheng assured the legal teams that Mnisi would have an opportunity to cross-examine the lead investigator of Meyiwa’s murder case, Bongani Gininda, once Advocate Zandile Mshololo completes her questioning.

Earlier in the trial, Sibiya was represented by attorney Sipho Ramosepele through Legal Aid South Africa.

He later secured Mngomezulu’s services privately with financial support from his uncle.

Accused jailed for drug possession

Sibiya is one of the five men on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

The former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was fatally shot while visiting his then-partner Kelly Khumalo at her mother’s residence in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on 26 October 2014.

Khumalo allegedly ordered the hit on Meyiwa, according to Sibiya and Ntanzi’s confession statements.

Along with his co-accused, the suspect has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.

In January, Sibiya was sentenced to time behind bars relating to a drug dealing case dating back to 2019.

He was found guilty on two counts, including possession of drugs and the illegal possession of ammunition, on 12 December 2023.

The suspect was given five-year sentences on each count.

The sentences will run concurrently with the 12 years he is serving for attempted murder, stemming from a 2017 conviction.