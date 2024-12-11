Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial Thulani Mngomezulu has died

He was representing accused number 1 in the case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

The accused speak with their legal representatives during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on April 18, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Meyiwa was shot and killed in an alleged robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus in 2014. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)

One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, has died.

His family confirmed his passing on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and son. We confirm his untimely passing on the early hours of 10 December 2024 at Vosloorus, Thelle Moroerane Hospital,” said the family in a statement.

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence lawyer feels threatened after men try to enter his yard

“In this time of grief, we ask for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support in advance and ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers.”

Mngomezulu joined the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial during a trial-within-a-trial in October last year. He had recently been following the court proceedings virtually.

He was expected to begin his cross-examination of lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda.

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t need you to lecture me,’ cop tells defence lawyer as Senzo Meyiwa trial heats up

He was representing accused number 1 in the case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

Mngomezulu ‘feels threatened’

In April, Mngomezulu told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where the trial is being held, that he was concerned about his safety after a trespassing incident at his residence involving two individuals.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng revealed in court that Mngomezulu informed him about the incident.

“There is a disturbing message I received from Mr Mngomezulu which he suspects arises from the fact that he is a counsel in this matter.

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence asks why Kelly Khumalo wasn’t arrested

“It appears there persons who visited his home in the morning. Fortunately when they wanted to enter the premises of Mr Mngomezulu, the dogs barked,” Mokgoatlheng said.

According to the judge, Mngomezulu stated that the two people were unknown to him. The attorney also believes the trespassing is connected to the trial.

“He suspects they were out to harm, injure or kill him because this is what happens in South Africa.”

Mokgoatlheng indicated that Mngomezulu was entitled to police protection.

“Mr Mngomezulu maybe you should lay a charge with the police so that it is realised that you are being assailed when you are performing your job as an officer of this court.”

-Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa