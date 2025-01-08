WATCH: Mbalula calls Zuma ‘mischievous and ridiculous old man’ after he sent letter to ANC

Zuma said he will pursue legal action if the ANC fails to reinstate him as a member by 31 January 2025.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula called former president Jacob Zuma a “liar” and said he deliberately chose the ANC’s 113th birthday to send his ‘love letter’ demanding that he be reinstated as a party member.

Zuma’s lawyers wrote to Mbalula on Wednesday saying his expulsion as a member of the ANC was “unlawful”.

Legal action by Zuma

The lawyers’ letter further outlines concerns regarding the processes undertaken by the ANC’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) and the national disciplinary committee of appeal (NDCA).

In a letter dated 8 January, the lawyers said Zuma will pursue legal action if the ANC fails to address his concerns and reinstate him by 31 January 2025.

‘Love letter’

Speaking to journalists after the ANC’s door-to-door campaign on Wednesday, Mbalula slammed Zuma for the letter.

“He had an opportunity to send his love letter many days ago. He didn’t, but he chose this day. That’s how he works, that’s how he operates, mischievous, uncouth, a ridiculous, old man who basically thrives on disunity for his own self-interest.

“That’s what he does. He doesn’t serve South Africa, he doesn’t serve the ANC, doesn’t serve our people. He serves himself, and only himself,” Mbalula said.

‘Liar’

Mbalula said Zuma’s days of “misleading our people are numbered”.

He also called Zuma a “liar”.

“Zuma is a liar. There is a catalogue of lies he has made to South Africans. Go and look at that, he’s a liar, unreliable, self-serving,” Mbalula said.

“There’s a catalogue of the untruths he has said in this country, to the ANC and to everybody. He’s a liar, unreliable and at the same time, irresponsible. And I’ve got a right to say that because he’s not a member of the ANC.

“If he says he’s not a liar, he must tell us why he’s not. We will throw the book at him. He’s a liar. I mean, the fact that he can turn stones into bread is unbelievable,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said the ANC will treat Zuma with the “same intensity of who he is going forward”.

“So there’s nothing to respond to in that letter. He must take us to court, he must do whatever he thinks is of importance to himself. We know his shenanigans, we knew his game plan.

“We have followed the constitution to the letter, we will defend the integrity of our movement and its discipline. … All actions that seek to prop him up are temporary. We will regain our strength and that’s what is important for us,” Mbalula said.

‘Grievances’

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi earlier said Zuma’s demand to be reinstated extends “beyond individual grievances, reflecting deeper concerns about the ANC’s current trajectory”.

“There is a growing perception that the organisation is being led by individuals whose actions resemble those of askaris, undermining the movement’s historic mission.

“The alarming trend of selling the organisation’s core principles to the highest bidder has been vividly demonstrated by the so-called government of national unity (GNU) coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus). These developments vindicate the warnings expressed by H.E. President Zuma on 16 December 2023,” Manyi said.

‘Vendettas’

The foundation has urged the ANC to prioritise “fairness, consistency, and adherence to its founding principles, ensuring that all members are protected from selective disciplinary actions or factional vendettas”.

“This case is not simply about one individual — it is about safeguarding the rights of all ANC members and preserving the values that have sustained the organisation for over a century. We remain hopeful that justice and fairness will prevail.”

Zuma expelled

The ANC officially cut ties with the MK party leader in July last year after the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) resolved to expel him following a disciplinary hearing held on 23 July in his absence.

In December last year, the ANC accused the former president of contravening rule 25 of the party’s constitution by forming the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

While Zuma may now be a card-carrying member and leader of the MK party, he reneged on his comments in May when he said he would “die in the ANC”.

“I’ve sacrificed my life. I was ready to die. I went to prison. I went to exile and some of the people who are leading – they don’t even know what exile is all about. They don’t know, they’ve never been in prison.”

