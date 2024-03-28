Difficult for Mamabolo to prove he was deliberately excluded

The legal case of ANC MP Boy Mamabolo against the ANC – challenging his exclusion from the parliamentary lists – may be difficult to prove, according to political analysts. The MP is dragging the party to the high court on an urgent basis to challenge his removal and omission from the list. Mamabolo’s papers Mamabolo’s papers point to allegations that provincial secretary Vhamusanda Madadzhe conspired with electoral committee secretary Chief Livhuwani Matsila to tamper with the candidates list. “I wrote to Madadzhe asking him why my name was omitted from the list. I further requested raw data from branch nominations…

The legal case of ANC MP Boy Mamabolo against the ANC – challenging his exclusion from the parliamentary lists – may be difficult to prove, according to political analysts.

The MP is dragging the party to the high court on an urgent basis to challenge his removal and omission from the list.

Mamabolo’s papers

Mamabolo’s papers point to allegations that provincial secretary Vhamusanda Madadzhe conspired with electoral committee secretary Chief Livhuwani Matsila to tamper with the candidates list.

“I wrote to Madadzhe asking him why my name was omitted from the list. I further requested raw data from branch nominations because we can’t rely only on their information,” he said.

“We also requested an audit, but that has not happened.”

Mamabolo also claimed Matsila informed him he should align with a particular faction in Limpopo, led by Peter Mokaba regional chair John Mpe.

Matsila refused to comment.

“I cannot comment on the allegations as the matter has been escalated to the national leadership of the party. The spokesperson is at liberty to comment,” he said.

But ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said she was in court yesterday.

Long history of problems with finalising lists

Political analyst André Duvenhage conceded there was a long history of problems with finalising lists, especially within the framework of the ANC – and it often had to do with factions.

While the composition of lists remained controversial within the ruling party, it would be extremely difficult for Mamabolo to prove he was deliberately excluded, Duvenhage said.

“If he can motivate a very, very strong case where there’s a lot of misconduct he may have a chance, but in the current context, taking the current position of parties and the centralisation of parties under the framework of the electoral system, chances are slim to be successful in a court case.

“Parties in many ways are not democratic institutions. Sometimes they are working in terms of so-called democratic procedures. But the leadership and the elite who are in control, their sentiments are dominant.

“That is even more true for the ANC because it still has a sort of military structure, a freedom movement structure.”

Other requirements needed

Another political analyst Prof Levy Ndou said there were other requirements that are needed.

“The process of the party list focuses on many aspects, not just limited to branch nominations,” he said.

“The organisation also looks at includes representation and experience.”