17 Jan 2024

11:59 am

ANC’s Boy Mamabolo: ‘There is nothing wrong with kissing my own comrades’

A video of Mamabolo has been circulating on social media, showing him kissing an unidentified woman at an ANC celebration.

Boy Mamabolo-cheating

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has denied that he has cheated on his wife. Picture Supplied

ANC Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo has defended himself, saying he wasn’t cheating on his wife, after a video of the politician kissing a woman circulated on social media after the ANC’s celebrations of their 112 years over the weekend.

“Nope I was not cheating on my wife. She is my cadre and there is nothing wrong with kissing my own comrades. I’m not sleeping with them,” Mamabolo told The Citizen.

The woman seen in ANC regalia, who is being embraced by Mamabolo in the video, is believed to be Buhlebendalo.

@bendaloo Hair done by @Futhi’s beauty palace💇🏽‍♀️ ♬ Twe Twe – Kizz Daniel

The infamous smooch is believed to have taken place in Mpumalanga at the weekend as the ANC celebrated its 112th year anniversary.

‘I choose my family

The controversial politician didn’t seem bothered by the opinions sparked by the viral video, as he shared a photo of his family on Tuesday on X, captioning it with the #Chooseday.

“Every Tuesday I choose my family, you can go to my Twitter profile you will see, even on Wednesdays I do Women Crush Wednesdays and I put my wife’s photos or my mother,” said the ANC member.

“The circulating video doesn’t do any harm, it’s not like I was hiding something. If I wanted to hide I would’ve went to a private space, so there was nothing to hide there or to be ashamed of because there was nothing wrong done.”

ALSO READ: Update: Gospel singer Kenny Makweng has passed away

“If it was a video of me on top a woman and penetrating, we would be talking cheating there, my wife is happy and she doesn’t have a problem with anything,” said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo is not new to controversy. In 2020 the politician was forced to apologise to a journalist after he threatened their life.

The ANC instituted an internal disciplinary process against Mamabolo. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was ordered to attend an anger management class.

Earlier that year, he was cornered to apologise to Economic Freedom Fighters’ Julius Malema after he accused Malema of being abusive to his wife.

Through their legal representatives, the politicians reached a settlement in the Polokwane High Court.

NOW READ: Malema and Boy Mamabolo reach settlement

Read more on these topics

ANC boy mamabolo cheating Parliament

