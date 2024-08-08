EC serial rapist sentenced to five life terms plus 73 years

Serial rapist Granton Williams receives five life sentences and 73 years for terrorising women.

The Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Barry Madolo, has hailed the conviction of a serial rapist who terrorised women across Missionvale and Algoa Park as a major victory in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Granton Williams, 45, was sentenced to five life terms plus an additional 73 years imprisonment by the High Court in Gqeberha for a series of crimes he committed, including rape, robbery, kidnapping, and pointing an object that could be mistaken for a firearm, between 2017 and 2021.

“The sentence underscores our unwavering commitment to confronting sexual violence and holding offenders accountable. This case reaffirms our dedication to protecting every individual’s rights and dignity and serves as a powerful reminder that justice is resolute and attainable,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

Conviction sends strong message

“GBV remains a critical issue, and this conviction sends a strong message that such acts will not be tolerated.”

Williams attacked a woman who was walking home on October 21, 2017, sparking the start of his crime spree.

He raped her in a secluded area after stealing her phone and threatening her with what looked like a gun. After telling a family member about the attack, the victim was checked at Dora Nginza Hospital.

On 24 November 2017, he targeted another woman on her way to the White House Tavern. Williams threatened the victim with a gun, made her move to a different location, and assaulted and raped her. The incident was reported to the police.

The serial rapist struck again months later, on 24 January 2018, when he approached a woman near Church Street under the pretence of asking for directions. Williams showed the victim a firearm, raped her, and stole her leather jacket and cellphone. The incident was also reported to the police.

Similar tactics

Using the same modus operandi, he attacked another woman on 11 November 2018, when he forced the victim into a nearby house under the threat of a gun and knife. Williams raped the woman and also stole her cellphone and leather jacket. The assault was reported.

The serial rapist struck again on 18 December 2021, when Williams offered to help a woman carry cakes while she was on her way to buy meat, and then forced her to a school ground. He threatened the victim with a knife, raped her, and instructed her to leave. The victim looked for help and was examined at Dora Nginza Hospital.

The net finally closed on Williams after he was arrested while cutting copper pipes from a property in Algoa Park. The stolen pipes were confirmed to be from a reported theft.

Williams linked to rapes with DNA

During his detention, DNA swabs were taken from Williams, positively linking him to the rapes.

Consequently, Williams pleaded guilty to all charges in his trial.

Senior State Advocate Ismat Cerfontein argued that Williams’ sentence should provide an opportunity for the court to unequivocally condemn such crimes and to serve as a deterrent to those who would seek to perpetrate similar acts.

“By imposing a fitting sentence, the court can demonstrate its commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the citizens of this country from those who would seek to harm them, she argued,” Tyali said.

