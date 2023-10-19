EFF leader Malema to learn fate in gun charges matter

Malema was captured on camera firing what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will learn his fate on Thursday when the East London Magistrate’s Court is expected to rule on his gun charges case.

Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman are on trial in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

Malema is facing five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public space and reckless endangerment to person or property, while Snyman faces two charges under the Firearms Control Act.

The duo have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Charges

The charges stem from a 2018 incident in which Malema was captured on camera firing what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

The authenticity of the video footage was previously questioned in court.

Magistrate Twanett Olivier is expected to deliver her decision on whether Malema and Snyman to have the charges levelled against them in their firearm discharge case dropped due to a lack of evidence is successful or not.

During court proceedings last month, Malema’s lawyer, Advocate Laurance Hodes, told the court he had been instructed to apply for Malema’s discharge via a Section 174 application.

Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act states “the right of an accused to be discharged from the offence he has allegedly committed where, at the close of the state’s case, there is no evidence on which the court may draw the accused to the charge”.

Blasting magistrate

Malema also caused a stir during his last court appearance, blasting the magistrate Olivier presiding over his trial for allegedly being late.

“She’s not above the law. She has a duty to respect us. This is unacceptable. We have two hours today… if anything we should have started on time.

“This is absolute rubbish we must never stand for. If it means prison then let it be prison, but no one must disrespect us like that. No magistrate, no prosecutor must disrespect us and we keep quiet,” Malema told journalists.

