EFF’s Marshall Dlamini due in court on assault charges

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Marshall Dlamini is expected to appear at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday on assault charges.

Dlamini is charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after assaulting a member of the Parliamentary Protection Services during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in February 2019.

Assault charges

Dlamini allegedly slapped police officer Johan Carstens as MPs were leaving the National Assembly building after President Cyril Ramaphosa had delivered his Sona speech.

The incident was recorded and went viral on social media back in 2019.

In the footage, Dlamini can be seen walking out of parliament with EFF members. They appeared rattled by something after Carstens walks closer to them.

The EFF members then confronted Carstens, which led to Dlamini reaching over and assaulting Carstens.

