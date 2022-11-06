12 prisoners on the run in Mpumalanga after disarming police

Sipho Mabena

Police are on high alert following the escape of 12 prisoners from Komatipoort police station holdings cells in Mpumalanga.

This after they disarmed police officers in a scuffle on Saturday night.

Task team investigating

Two of the escapees, Reginaldo Fulaho, 27, and Narsisco Julius Mavalela, 27, were re-arrested hours later at the Libombo Boarder in Komatipoort while trying to escape to Mozambique.

The Joseph Ubisi, 35, Josiah Ndlovu, 30, Ruben Macuacua, 30, Amos Cossa, 25) Ardemeto Madevu, 18, Alsido Manique, 24, Sergio Tembe, 36, Francisco Setoho, 38, France Baloi, 29, and Smanga Khoza, 50, are still at large.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said circumstances surrounding the escape were still under investigation.

He said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Daphney Manamela immediately visited the station after the incident, and appointed a team led by a senior officer to get to the bottom of what happened.

Mdhluli said preliminary investigation has so far revealed that the dozen reportedly managed to escape after overpowering police officers on duty, and injured one officer, before escaping with two service pistols and ammunition.

“Soon after their escape, members of the security cluster were activated and that is the time when two of the suspects were cornered. One was arrested [Saturday],” he said.

Prisoners’ offences

Mdhluli said the suspects were had been arrested for various offences, including rape, theft, robbery and kidnapping, possession of suspected stolen properties, as well as possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

“An investigation regarding their escape is underway and the suspects will face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody,” he said.

Mdhluli said an internal investigation into possible negligence and aiding, adding that drastic steps will be taken against anyone found at fault.

He added that they appreciated information from the members of the public that led to the arrest of the two escapees, and pleaded for information on the suspects still at large.

