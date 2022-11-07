Man accused of killing German tourist denied bail

Citizen Reporter

The man arrested for the murder of a German tourist last month, who was killed while driving to the Kruger National Park (KNP), has been denied bail.

Bail application

Napoleon Joseph Nyalunga was denied bail on Monday, by the Kabokweni Magistrates’ Court in Mpumalanga.

This after the court found that Nyalunga failed to prove that there were exceptional circumstances that permitted his release on bail. The State opposed his bail application.

The 35-year-old faces charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

His case was postponed to 24 January 2023, for further investigations.

German tourist’s murder

German tourist, Jörg Schnarr, was fatally shot in early October during an apparent botched hijacking near the Numbi Gate at the KNP.

The 67-year-old and three other people were travelling to Mdluli Safari Lodge when they were attacked by a group of criminals.

According to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, the German tourists arrived in the country on 20 September, and landed at the Cape Town International Airport.

They stayed in Cape Town for four nights, then proceeded to Durban and stayed there for four days.

From Durban, they travelled to the Drakensberg and stayed there for two nights, and then on Monday, drove over 600km to Mpumalanga.

Their stay was cruelly halted after their rented vehicle – a Hyundai Staria – was ambushed at Numbi gate en-route to Mdluli Safari lodge, allegedly by three armed suspects in a VW caddy.

Schnarr was shot in the upper body through the window after the driver locked the doors of the vehicle.

His body was repatriated to Germany after all the paperwork was processed.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe.

