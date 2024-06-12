Electoral Court dismisses expelled Khumalo’s MK party leader bid

The court rejected his forgery allegations against former President Jacob Zuma.

The Electoral Court has dismissed expelled uMkhonto weSizwe leader Jabulani Khumalo’s claim to party leadership.

The court handed down judgement on Wednesday.

Khumalo’s application was dismissed with costs.

Khumalo failed an urgent application to Electoral Court to get his expulsion from the MK party declared invalid and unlawful and that he be reinstated as the organisation’s leader with immediate effect.

