WATCH: Jabulani Khumalo ambushed by MK party supporters outside court

Khumalo was in court to get his expulsion from the MK party declared invalid and unlawful.

Expelled leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jabulani Khumalo was allegedly attacked by the party’s supporters after leaving the Electoral Court on Monday following a hearing regarding the leadership of former president Jacob Zuma’s party.

Khumalo was in the Electoral Court to get his expulsion from the MK party declared invalid and unlawful and that he be reinstated as the organisation’s leader with immediate effect.

Zuma ousted Khumalo and other MK party leaders weeks before the national and provincial elections.

Watch: Jabulani Khumalo attacked by MK party supporters

WATCH: Jabulani Khumalo is ambushed as he leaves the Electoral Court following a hearing regarding the leadership of the MK Party.



Khumalo alleges Jacob Zuma was unlawfully named as the MK Leader by the IEC.



Zuma says Khumalo was only an interim leader.



June 3, 2024

Former MK party leader ambushed

Following an intense day of arguments after which the matter was reserved for judgment, Khumalo was ambushed by MK party supporters.

In a video circulated on social media after proceedings, the MK supporters can be seen harassing Khumalo and throwing objects at his car.

After trying to make a getaway, his security guards crashed into two cars while trying to evade the mob.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Khumalo accuses Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile of forgery

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla accused of forgery

During court proceedings, Khumalo’s lawyer Advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto argued there is enough evidence to conclude that Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla forged the letter to the IEC

Ka-Siboto argued that Zuma-Sambudla deliberately did not copy Khumalo in the email correspondence to the commission.

“The IEC should have done more to verify that an email sent by Ms Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is in fact the intention of Mr Khumalo, particularly because Mr Khumalo himself has said ‘I do not want to change the party leader.’

Ka-Siboto said there is reasonable suspicion that Zuma-Sambudla forged the letter.

Two letters

Zuma’s lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, argued Khumalo wrote two letters to the IEC, while Khumalo argues that one was forged by Zuma’s daughter.

“One is that Mr Khumalo wrote one letter to the IEC, according to him and the other one was forged. Or, Mr Khumalo wrote, signed and sent two letters and I put the emphasis on signed. The forgery theory is based on the one letter theory and our version is based on the fact that he wrote two letters.”

Mpofu wants the Electoral Court to dismiss Khumalo’s application, saying it is flawed and “this is not a playground”.

Khumalo’s expulsion

Khumalo was expelled from the MK party in April, with current leader Jacob Zuma referring to Khumalo as an interim.

In papers before the court, Khumalo argued that the IEC acted outside the scope of the Electoral Commission Act when it recorded Zuma as the president of the new political organisation.

The Citizen did contact MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela for comment on the alleged ambush, but there was no response. His comments will be added once received.

