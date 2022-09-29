Estina dairy farm: Whistleblower expects more threats to his life after Zwane’s court appearance

One of the whistleblowers in the controversial Estina dairy farm scandal, Doctor Radebe, says he is expecting to receive further threats on his life now that the matter has started gaining momentum in court with the appearance of the first major political figure. Former MEC for Agriculture in the Free State, Mosebenzi Zwane, on Wednesday made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court before he was released on R20 000 bail after being charged with fraud and corruption relating to the R280 million dairy farm project. ALSO READ: Estina dairy project: Mosebenzi Zwane granted bail of R10 000 The project in...

One of the whistleblowers in the controversial Estina dairy farm scandal, Doctor Radebe, says he is expecting to receive further threats on his life now that the matter has started gaining momentum in court with the appearance of the first major political figure.

Former MEC for Agriculture in the Free State, Mosebenzi Zwane, on Wednesday made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court before he was released on R20 000 bail after being charged with fraud and corruption relating to the R280 million dairy farm project.

ALSO READ: Estina dairy project: Mosebenzi Zwane granted bail of R10 000

The project in question was meant to benefit emerging farmers and other identified beneficiaries in Vrede.

Death threats

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, Radebe, who is a former Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor in Vrede, said his life has been threatened on numerous occasions. He also knows of one beneficiary who was killed for speaking out against alleged wrongdoing then.

“I am still receiving threats to date and I think with the appearance of Zwane in court on Wednesday, I will continue to receive more threats.

“However I am happy that law enforcers are now going after politicians who have been engaging in criminal activity and my wish is for more probes around the role of political parties in the Phumelela local municipality in this whole scandal,” Radebe said.

He said the fact that the first high-profile person has appeared in the court, is a step in the right direction but stressed that what’s more important is convictions.

“For the first time in about 10 years since we heard of this scandal, something is starting to happen and I am happy that the corruption which was concealed in the political house of the African National Congress (ANC) is now being exposed.

“I expect other big names, particularly Ace Magashule who was premier when this scandal was happening to also get his day in court because the first document around this project did go to his office before it was sent to the office of the MEC for Agriculture then, Mosebenzi Zwane,” he said.

Radebe stressed this court matter must in the end send out a strong message to politicians involved in corrupt activities, adding that the current political system is not meant to serve the public but for public representatives to serve the interests of the few people they represent.

Mosebenzi Zwane’s court appearance

During his appearance on Wednesday morning, Zwane said he owned two properties valued at R1 million and R4.5 million.

Zwane appeared in court with his two co-accused, former Sahara employee Ugeshni Govender and alleged Gupta stalwart Ronica Ragavan.

During his testimony at the Zondo commission in 2019, Radebe also described how he was physically attacked for speaking to the media about how 45 dead cows were dumped in a river.

ALSO READ: I was attacked by Zwane’s ‘private forces’ for exposing Estina’s 45 dead cows – Radebe

Another whistleblower Machosa Tshabalala said he was made to sell four of his cattle and promised heaven and earth.

“They promised that I will get a better life as I was going to get millions of rands from the project only for me to later realise that this was just a joke.

“Just thinking about this whole issue, really makes me sad and I wish that all those politicians will get what they deserve,” Tshabalala added.

Meanwhile law expert Advocate Francois Botes said Wednesday’s court appearance was an indication that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was ready to take the matter on trial.

“It is encouraging that Zwane eventually appeared in court and I am expecting more to be arrested and charged.

“Zwane and Magashule are just two leadership figures in this crime syndicate responsible for the theft of millions of rands and I also expect a number of delays in this case from the two in a bid to derail the case,” said Botes.

He added that the political momentum is now beginning to turn against what he described as looters.