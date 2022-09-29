Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
3 minute read
29 Sep 2022
12:58 pm
Courts

Estina dairy farm: Whistleblower expects more threats to his life after Zwane’s court appearance

Stephen Tau

Estina whistleblower Doctor Radebe says his life has been threatened many times, and he expects more to come.

Estina dairy farm: Whistleblower expects more threats to his life after Zwane’s court appearance
The Estina dairy farm project on 12 July 2017 in Vrede, Free State. Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath
One of the whistleblowers in the controversial Estina dairy farm scandal, Doctor Radebe, says he is expecting to receive further threats on his life now that the matter has started gaining momentum in court with the appearance of the first major political figure. Former MEC for Agriculture in the Free State, Mosebenzi Zwane, on Wednesday made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court before he was released on R20 000 bail after being charged with fraud and corruption relating to the R280 million dairy farm project. ALSO READ: Estina dairy project: Mosebenzi Zwane granted bail of R10 000 The project in...

Read more on these topics