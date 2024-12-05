Former Eskom employee found guilty and sentenced for diesel theft at Kusile

Zisebenzele Anton Gumede appeared in the Ogies District Court this week.

A 57-year-old former employee at Eskom’s Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga has been found guilty and handed a suspended sentence for diesel theft.

Zisebenzele Anton Gumede appeared in the Ogies District Court this week, where the judgment and sentenced was handed down.

Arrest

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Dineo Sekgotodi, said Gumede was arrested in July 2022 at the power station where he was employed.

“It was reported that on the day, Gumede was on duty and was driving the water bowser. He then decided to drive out of the power station without permission from his supervisor.

ALSO READ: R30m tax fraud trial against ex-Eskom official postponed

“It was further reported that in the morning at about 06:30, the security on duty noticed that Gumede drove out, and when he drove in, they stopped him and noticed that the water bowser truck fuel tank was empty,” Sekgotodi said.

Diesel theft

Sekgotodi said the security than checked the kilometers and they found out that the Eskom driver only drove less than 10 kilometers but the truck fuel was empty.

“They then checked on the registers and found that the vehicle had a full fuel tank. The driver failed to explain why he only drove less than 10 kilometers with the full tank.”

She said the Phola Saps members were summoned to the crime scene, where a case of theft of diesel was registered, and the suspect was arrested.

“The matter was investigated by the task team from Head Office, and the case was provisionally withdrawn. The case was handed over to the Middelburg based Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further investigation. Investigation was finalised, and a J175 was authorised and executed on the suspect. The matter was placed back on the court roll for prosecution.

Sentence

Sekgotodi said the accused appeared in court on several occasions until he was sentenced.

“Hawks provincial head Major General Gerber expressed his concerns regarding another suspended sentence imposed after the team have worked diligently to place the case back on the court roll. The general applauded his members commitment and also acknowledged the security officials for reporting their own colleagues,” Sekgotodi said.

ALSO READ: Ex-Eskom manager France Hlakudi’s trial set for early next year