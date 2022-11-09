Ex-Transnet boss says he’s not corrupt, denies R300k kickbacks

Lunga Mzangwe

Former Transnet Freight Rail legal head Kenneth Diedricks, implicated in a R25 million corruption case, has described the charges against him as nothing but a diversion from a corruption probe against Transnet managers.

Diedricks and managers of Polyzomba Rail Contractors Charles Pretorius and Refiloe Martins, appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on corruption and money laundering charges.

The case relates to a R64 million tender given to Polyzomba to maintain rail infrastructure between 2006 to 2011.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane alleged that in December 2011, Diedricks signed off an ancillary contractual payment worth R25 million to Polyzomba without approval from Transnet.

Mjonondwane said Diedricks was allegedly paid R300 000 in kickbacks by Polyzomba towards purchasing a house in Bassonia, Joburg, valued at R3.7 million.

In his bail application, which was read into the court record by his lawyer, advocate Piet du Plessis, Diedricks said he believes the case was a counterreaction by people in Transnet he was investigating for corruption.

“I have been aware of the investigations in this matter since 2014. At the time, I was investigating corruption allegations against certain individuals in Transnet, including Transnet executive manager Bheka Xaba which started in July 2013,” read the bail application.

“This relates to massive corruption leading to losses for Transnet’s clients amounting to about R1 billion and Transnet losing revenue of about R500 million.”

Mjonondwane said the matter was brought to the NPA as a decision docket and “it is only this year that the investigations were concluded”.

Diedricks, Pretorius and Martins were each granted bail of R10 000 and are expected to appear in court on 7 March, 2023 for a pre-trial conference and disclosure.

