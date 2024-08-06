Father sentenced to six years for assaulting infant

The incident occurred late last year when an altercation broke out between the child's grandmother and the father.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Tuesday welcomed the sentencing of a 30-year-old man for assaulting his baby in the Northern Cape.

The biological father has been sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting his one-year-old baby boy. He faced charges of grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Father throws baby on the ground

The incident occurred late last year on 28 September, when an altercation broke out between the child’s grandmother and the father. According to police reports, during the argument, the father forcefully grabbed the baby from the grandmother’s back and threw him to the ground.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene to find the baby unconscious. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention, and the father was subsequently arrested.

The court handed down a six-year prison term to the father, with half of the sentence (three years) suspended for five years on the condition that the accused does not commit Assault GBH during the suspension period.

Additionally, the court declared the father unfit to possess a firearm.

SAPS advocates for rights of women and children

The verdict was delivered on 29 July, at the Kimberley Magistrates’ Court. SAPS explicitly condemned the behaviour indicating that crimes committed against children will not be tolerated.

“The SAPS continues to advocate for the rights of women and children which is evident in the sentences secured by detectives,” said Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock.

Kock, emphasised the significance of the case, stating, that the sentencing sends a clear message that crimes against children will not be tolerated. He reiterated SAPS‘ commitment to ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable.

Couple arrested for murdering their baby

In a separate gruesome inside,nt a couple from Alberton North was on Sunday charged with the murder of their two-year-old daughter.

The pair appeared before the Johannesburg High Court on August 1 for a pre-sentence report following their conviction in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

They were charged with the killing of their two-year-old daughter and faced multiple charges, including murder, rape, two counts of child abuse, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The case was transferred to the Johannesburg High Court due to the recess period. The Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court had found the couple guilty on all five counts.

According to forensic analysis, the child’s death was a result of wounds she reportedly sustained approximately 12 days before her passing on May 15, 2021. The details surrounding these injuries have not been disclosed.

Due to the absence of the pre-sentence report, the court postponed the proceedings to 16 September while the perpetrators were remanded in custody.