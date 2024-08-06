South Africa

6 Aug 2024

JUST IN: Fifth suspect arrest in Pastor Mboro’s panga-wielding school attack

This follows the arrest of four other people on Monday evening.

Pastor Mapaseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng can be seen outside the Pretoria High Court where he prayed with some of his followers, 22 September 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Police have confirmed the arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with an attack at a school in Katlehong.

This follows the arrest of four other people on Monday evening.

Self-professed prophet Pastor Mboro was among a group that forcibly removed two children from the school while waving a panga and automatic rifle.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more. 

