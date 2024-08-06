More than 11,000 suspects arrested for various crimes in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have arrested more than 11,000 suspects for various crimes in a concerted effort to ensure safer communities.

Officers also recovered and seized 313 firearms during province-wide operations in July.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said KZN continues to fight violent crimes where firearms are used.

Firearms

“Suspects armed with illegal firearms have been so brazen in their attempts to take out police officers. The recovered firearms included 260 pistols, 19 rifles and 18 homemade firearms. Almost 5 000 rounds of ammunition of various calibre of firearms were also recovered.

“One hundred and ninety one murder suspects, 200 attempted murder suspects, 55 suspected house robbers, 45 business robbery suspects and 204 rape suspects were among 3 509 suspects who were arrested for contact crimes,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said 180 suspects were also arrested for the transgression of the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act in KZN.

“Forty one suspects were arrested for kidnapping and 499 knives were among the 567 dangerous weapons which were recovered during disruptive operations.”

‘Grip on crime’

The Provincial Police Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has encouraged officers to be focused on their responsibilities towards creating a safe and secure environment for all residents and visitors in the province.

Mkhwanazi said policing will always spark debates and as such police officers “must never loosen the grip on the fight against crime.”

“Do not be discouraged by self-proclaimed experts or analysts who find relevance only when they speak bad about the police. Such people have never experienced the dangers on the streets that you patrol on a 24-hour basis.

“I urge you to ignore the noise and execute your constitutional mandate with professionalism. Criminals who challenge the authority of the state by shooting at police officers should be made to feel the wrath of the law, all within the confines of the Constitution,” said Mkhwanazi.

