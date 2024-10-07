Foreign national accused of manufacturing fake vehicle license discs in Northern Cape

The accused was arrested by the Hawks during a search and seizure operation.

A Tanzanian man has been accused of manufacturing and selling fraudulent vehicle license discs in the Northern Cape.

Vincent Christian Mkumbo,48, appeared before the Kuruman Magistrate Court on Friday,04 October, for alleged cyber fraud, alternative fraud, alternative forgery and uttering.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), it is alleged that Mkumbo, popularly known as Chris, received expired vehicle license discs from clients who were avoiding going to the Traffic Department for renewal. he charged R350 for his services.

“He then gives clients a printout of the same license disc with an extended expiration date,” said Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi.

Court case postponed

According to Mnisi, the accused was apprehended on 3 October by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team during a search and seizure disruptive operation at Promise Land in Kuruman.

“During the search, a red and black USB memory stick and the accused’s cellphone were seized for further investigation,” she said.

Mkumbo was released on R500 bail with the condition of informing the investigating officer about his movements out of Kuruman at all times.

“The case is postponed to 5 December 2024,” Mnisi said.

20 traffic officials arrested in Mpumalanga

In September, about 27 suspects, including traffic officials, linked to corruption on the road and at driving centres were arrested in different parts of Mpumalanga.

13 of the traffic officials and a driving school operator were arrested for allegedly accepting bribes to issue driver’s licenses to applicants who weren’t tested.

“The arrests followed extensive investigations involving the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)’s anti-corruption unit, the Hawks and Crime Intelligence. The suspects are expected to face charges of fraud, corruption and contravention of the National Road Traffic Act,” said RMTC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

The following day, an additional 13 officials were arrested in different towns across the province.

Zwane urged members of the public not to engage in bribery.

“Members of the public who obtain licenses through corrupt means pose a danger to other motorists; members of the public are encouraged to desist from these corrupt activities. Law enforcement officials will not rest until corrupt elements are eroded from the system.”

