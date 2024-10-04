200 pilots and crew may be flying illegally

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) has revealed that at least 200 pilots and cabin crew may have “compromised” licences, which mean they could be flying illegally.

This comes after the authority revealed that South African Airways’ (SAA) now suspended chief medical officer Dr Nhlanhla Sishaba allegedly certified crew as medically fit to fly, while not having the authority to do so.

Last month, the Sacaa issued a statement advising that Sishaba was under investigation after allegedly ignoring the fact that her title and authority as a designated aviation medical examiner had expired and was not renewed.

Last year, Sishaba was also penalised for not submitting completed medical examination records to the Sacaa for verification as per the regulatory requirements.

Pilots suffer for medical officer’s non-compliance

The enforcement action was specifically on this non-compliance, the regulator’s Phindiwe Gwebu told The Citizen.

Gwebu added the reason for non-renewal of Sishaba’s designation this year was a pending investigation into alleged irregularities in her conduct.

“Once the designation has lapsed,” she said, “one cannot assume it is still valid until the redesignation has been confirmed.”

The doctor’s lapsed on 31 March this year. Yet, she allegedly continued to issue fit-for-flight certification.

Gwebu could not be drawn on the exact details of the irregularities and cited the ongoing investigation.

Civil aviation regulations require that aviation personnel meet requirements for medical certification as part of their licensing qualifications.

“The credibility of the medical certification process is a matter of safety; hence the regulator cannot allow this process to be compromised, under any circumstances,” Gwebu said.

“To prevent unsuspecting licence holders from using the services of Sishaba, it was necessary for the regulator to go public with the announcement as a preventative measure.”

The investigation, Gwebu said, intends to establish the full extent of the alleged non-compliances to ensure that they are addressed in full.

Gwebu said Sacaa notified all aviation operators impacted by Sishaba’s actions, including SAA, when it discovered evidence of irregularities and fraudulent acts.

SAA suspended Sishaba when the regulator issued a statement on the matter early last month.

Pilots have grace period to sort out licences

The Sacaa has, however, allowed for a period of grace where crew were able to come forward to correct the alleged malfeasance.

“We can confirm we are receiving queries from licence holders,” Gwebu said.

“A lack of adhering to the remedial action proposed by the Sacaa will render their licences invalid.”

The flag carrier said only two of its air crew were affected by Sishaba’s actions since the end of March.

Yet, should the allegations stand up, that still leaves at least 198 other pilots and cabin crew with questionable licences operating in local skyways.

Medical officer says it is a conspiracy theory

Sishaba denied all the allegations and instead sought legal counsel to clear her name.

She also wrote to the Sacaa about 10 days ago, demanding a retraction of the initial media release.

She also hinted at a conspiracy between the airline and the regulator.

“It is also unclear why SAA would take such drastic measures on the basis of a media statement from Sacaa, unless they unlawfully have access to files from an ongoing investigation?”

Sishaba said the Sacaa published untested allegations regarding her registration as a designated aviation medical examiner.

“It is incredible how Sacaa, would act so irresponsibly in publishing details about a process that, on Sacaa’s own version, it is still investigating and one in which I have not made full representations,” she said.

“It is, therefore, a great mystery as to why Sacaa opted to drag my name through the mud. I am left with no option but to believe that these coordinated media statements are nothing but abuse of power in furthering some nefarious agenda.”

SAA said it stood by its decision and that it was “in keeping with our commitment to consequence management and rooting out all unethical behaviour within our environment and our non-negotiable stance on air safety”.

“To this end, Sishaba cannot be allowed to perform her duties while her status remains suspended by the Sacaa.”

Sishaba maintained there has never been any reason to doubt her capability, professional ethics or her personal integrity in her career of 22 years in aviation medicine.

“I categorically deny the allegations levelled against me by Sacaa and SAA because they are simply not true,” she said.

