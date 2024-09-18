Over 20 traffic officials linked to corruption arrested in Mpumalanga

Traffic officials and a driving school operator linked to corruption arrested in Mpumalanga during anti-corruption operations.

At least 27 suspects, including traffic officials, linked to corruption on the road and at driving centres have been arrested in different parts of Mpumalanga this week.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the officials were arrested during a clean-up anti-corruption operation by its National Anti-Corruption Unit, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and Mpumalanga-based Crime Intelligence aimed at restoring discipline and ethical conduct in the traffic law enforcement sector.

13 traffic officials and a driving school operator, were arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting bribes to issue driver’s licenses to applicants who weren’t tested.

“The arrests followed extensive investigations involving the RTMC’s anti-corruption unit, the Hawks and Crime Intelligence. The suspects are expected to face charges of fraud, corruption and contravention of the National Road Traffic Act,” said RMTC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

On Tuesday, an additional 13 officials were arrested in different towns across the province.

Investigations by the RMTC

The RMTC said the investigation was launched in 2021 following allegations that a driving school owner in Sabie colluded with departmental officials issuing licenses to applicants without conducting routine tests.

Officials arrested on Monday included drinking licence examiners.

“A male and female examiner of licenses, together with a driving school operator, were arrested at [the] Sabie Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) while four examiners of driving licenses were nabbed at Lydenberg DLTC, including two examiners in Graskop DLTC,” said RTMC.

Zwane urged members of the public not to engage in bribery.

“Members of the public who obtain licenses through corrupt means pose a danger to other motorists; members of the public are encouraged to desist from these corrupt activities. Law enforcement officials will not rest until corrupt elements are eroded from the system.”

Sabie DLTC in Mpumalanga. Picture: Facebook/sanews.gov.za

Officials out on bail

According to the RTMC, some of the suspects who appeared in different magistrate courts in Mpumalanga were granted bail ranging from R2 500 to R10 000.

“They are expected to hand over their passports to the investigating officer, and not leave their hometowns without permission from the investigating officer.

‘Corrupt officers erode public confidence’

RTMC Chief Executive Officer, Advocate Makhosini Msibi, welcomed the arrests of the officials and commended law officials for a job well done.

“Corrupt officials have for a long time operated within impunity and turned the noble duty of enforcing the law into a self-enrichment scheme. This must come to an end. South Africa deserves ethical officers who conduct themselves with discipline and integrity,” he said.

“Corrupt officers erode public confidence in traffic law enforcement and create conditions where motorists can violate the rules of the road without consequence leading to avoidable road crashes and fatalities,” said the RTMC.

Soliciting bribes from motorists

Meanwhile, four traffic officers in Verena were arrested as well for soliciting bribes from motorists who broke the rules of the road, in excessive speed and other related road traffic offences.

“They were arrested as part of Operation Kwanele in Mpumalanga to clean up fraud and corruption at the DLTCs,” Zwane said.

