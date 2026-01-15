Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Former bank employee granted bail for theft and fraud of R1.9 million

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

15 January 2026

04:54 am

RELATED ARTICLES

He was handcuffed at his home in Rosettenville for theft and fraud.

Former bank employee granted bail for theft and fraud of R1,9 million

Picture: iStock

A 60-year-old former bank employee who allegedly increased the overdraft on his personal account and stole nearly R2 million has been released on bail.

Vivian Brink appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, following his arrest on Monday, 12 January 2026.

Bail

He was handcuffed at his home in Rosettenville for theft and fraud.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said Brink was released on bail with conditions and is expected to return to court soon.

“Brink made his first appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrate Court, where he was granted bail of R5 000, and the matter was subsequently remanded to 03 February 2026 at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.”

ALSO READ: Five arrested after two women’s bodies found dumped near Orange Farm

Overdraft

According to police, it is alleged that between January 2014 and November 2017, Brink, who was employed by Standard Bank as an IT operator, manipulated the system on his bank account by increasing the overdraft for his personal gain.

“As a result, his employer suffered an actual loss of over R1.9 million.”

Fraud and money laundering

In October last year, the Hawks arrested 14 suspects, including a former Nedbank employee, on allegations of fraud and money laundering totalling more than R150 million.

The suspects, aged 25 to 47, were arrested in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Krugersdorp by the Gauteng Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES

Court

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said investigations are continuing.

“It is reported that the main suspect unlawfully made payments from suspense accounts valued at over R157 million, which were further transferred to recipients who were not entitled to receive such monies.

“The recipients involved are 23, including 15 individuals, seven entities and six banks,” Mogale said.

Mogale added that the suspects made their first appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Mogale said investigations were continuing.

ALSO READ: Shootout on N12 leaves three suspects dead and causes major traffic delays

Read more on these topics

bank Bank Fraud Johannesburg money laundering Police Standard Bank

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ex-national police commissioner Phahlane says he was the ‘guinea pig of the step aside policy’
Education Gauteng education blames school placement backlog on parental errors [VIDEO]
News ANC’s Masuku vs Phasha: Bitter legal action far from over
News Remember disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo? He has a new job
News Black mamba hitchhikes to Monument Park, found hiding in car engine bay

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp