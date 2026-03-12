Westville filling station shootout: Two dead, BMW driver arrested [VIDEO]

Police say the BMW was fitted with cloned number plates.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of two bodies with gunshot wounds in what is believed to have been a drive-by shooting at a filling station in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the bodies were found at the fuel station near a mall in Westville on Thursday.

Murder

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the fuel station.

“One person was found dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, and another was found dead after he reportedly got out of the vehicle and fell to his death as he allegedly attempted to jump over a wall.”

Shooting

Netshiunda said reports indicated that a white BMW vehicle with three occupants drove past private security officers who were patrolling the M19 road on Thursday morning.

“The security guards reportedly followed the vehicle, and the occupants of the BMW vehicle opened fire towards the security guards. A high-speed shootout between the occupants of the BMW and the security guards ended at the fuel station.

“Police preliminary investigations revealed that the BMW vehicle was fitted with cloned number plates. The driver of the BMW vehicle surrendered and was arrested,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added that two firearms were found inside the BMW.

KZN shootout

In another incident earlier this week, two suspects were killed in a shootout with police in KZN.

It is understood that the gun battle occurred in Inanda on Monday.

One of the suspects is believed to have been wanted for 10 murder cases, including a recent incident this past weekend.

Wanted suspects

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiuda said officers also recovered two firearms at the scene.

“Two suspects who were wanted in connection with several cases of murder and attempted murder were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police at Mzomusha area, Newtown C Section in Inanda on Monday morning, 9 March 2026.”

Netshiunda said officers were searching for at least five suspects during an operation that began just after midnight on Monday.

