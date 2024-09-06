Former municipal exec and lawyer up for fraud worth R460k

Tiro and Shema appeared in Court, facing four counts of fraud along with a separate charge of theft. Their case has been postponed

Former Ditsobotla Local Municipality official, Tsietsi Shema, and the Director of Tiro Attorneys, Thabe Tiro, are arrested by affiliates of the Hawks. Picture: Supplied/Saps

The previous director of corporate services at Ditsobotla Local Municipality and a director of a law firm have appeared in court facing charges of fraud.

Tsietsi Isaac Shema appeared at Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday along with the director of Tiro Attorneys, Thouret Mampe Thabe Tiro.

The pair were arrested earlier in the day by affiliates of the Hawks in Mahikeng.

The accused were discovered through an investigation into claims of fraud associated with the acquisition of the legal practitioner’s services for the municipality.

Fraud leads to loss of R460 000

Tiro Attorneys allegedly sent the municipality an appeal for remuneration in May 2021 for legal services he had provided.

However, investigation results showed that Tiro Attorneys did not supply any services and that the payment request was allegedly accepted by Shema and another suspect, who remains undiscovered.

Consequently, the municipality has faced a loss of over R460 000 for fabricated services.

Tiro and Shema appeared at court, facing four counts of fraud along with a separate charge of theft.

The accused have been remanded in custody and had their case postponed to Friday for a formal bail application.

The North West provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Major General Patrick Mbotho and the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari welcomed the arrest and subsequent court appearance of the accused.

In a statement, they assured the public that the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not hesitate to act against public officials who are involved in fraud and corruption.

Eyes on Ditsobotla Local Municipality

The Ditsobotla Local Municipality has faced scrutiny in recent months, due to its failure to present annual financial statements for the audit period of the 2022/23 financial year.

Moreover, it has been unable to offer annual reports for previous years.

On Monday, the North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts Committee chairperson Hon. Smuts Matshe said, “The conduct of Ditsobotla Management and its Council are unlawful, embarrassing and should not be tolerated.”

The municipality has been directed to account for its acts by presenting “a report on the intervention plan/remedial measures (including a timetable) to ensure submission of all outstanding annual financial statements and other relevant documents,” said Matshe.

