Hawks swoop in on municipal officials over fraud

The Hawks have arrested Thouret Mampe Tiro, a senior legal manager at the Ramotshere Moiloa local municipality

The Hawks have arrested Thouret Mampe Tiro, a senior legal manager at the Ramotshere Moiloa local municipality and director of Tiro Attorneys.

Tsietsi Isaac Shema, a former director of corporate services at Ditsobotla local municipality, appeared alongside him in Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, following an investigation into allegations of fraud involving the procurement of legal services.

The investigation revealed that in May 2021, Tiro Attorneys submitted invoices for services never rendered, allegedly causing a financial loss of R460 000.

Corruption

In a separate case, the municipal manager of Ramotshere Moiloa local municipality appeared in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court, also charged with corruption and fraud. He had been arrested for crimes allegedly committed during his tenure at the Free State’s Dihlabeng local municipality.

Shema was arrested in April, for allegations of fund mismanagement, along with fellow employee Thamsanqa Mtshali. Mtshali, from the Project Management Unit, was arrested following a forensic report that revealed the municipality had lost R760 000 due to an incomplete project for installing fences and gates at Biesievlei Cemetery.

The DA’s caucus whip at Ditsobotla, Ronald Matlholoa, welcomed the arrests, saying: “No-one is above the law, and all offenders must face justice. It is too early to determine guilt, so we will let the legal process take its course.”

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane

Meanwhile, as pressure mounts on Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to step aside, the Hawks raided the Polokwane Municipality offices in Limpopo in connection with the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank scandal.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) executed a search and seizure warrant at the municipality, aiming to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation into VBS Bank.

The local municipality had invested over R300 million in the now-collapsed bank between 2016 and 2017.

According to the municipality, the Hawks’ raid specifically targeted Simelane’s former personal assistant (PA).

“The municipality can confirm. Yes indeed, the police visited the office of one officer who was a PA to the former executive mayor with a court order to access, and cease. They have taken computers and cellphones and some documents,” the municipality’s spokesperson, Matshidiso Mothapo told SABC News on Saturday.

