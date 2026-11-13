Four accused over farmer Donovan Marx’s attack abandon bail

One individual has been removed from the case and is expected to testify for the state.

The four men accused in connection with the brutal Ventersdorp farm attack in the North West have abandoned their bail application.

Phindile Nomngcayi, 30; Thomas Motlhangtlhong, 27; Mothoka Mathipa, 56; and Mokhema Maishane, 53, were arrested after 50-year-old cattle farmer Donovan Marx was shot and stabbed and had both his ears cut off during the attack on his farm on 28 October.

They face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, assault, pointing of a firearm, possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Die vier verdagtes het hul aansoek om borg in hierdie stadium laat vaar. Die staat het gevra om die saak tot 15 Februarie uit te stel – onder meer om selfoonrekords en ballistiese verslae te kry.



Die saak word uitgestel na 15 Februarie 2027. Die verdagtes bly in aanhouding. Die… pic.twitter.com/VQyNx2roEZ — AfriForum (@afriforum) November 13, 2026

Accused abandon bail application

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional communications officer Lindiwe Mabasa said Friday’s matter in the Ventersdorp Regional Court was scheduled for a bail application.

“Although the state was ready to proceed, the four accused informed the court of their decision to abandon their bail application,” Mabasa said.

She also clarified that one other individual was withdrawn as an accused person and has since indicated a willingness to testify for the state as a state witness.

“The NPA wishes to clarify that, following a thorough assessment of the case docket, it was established that there was insufficient evidence linking one individual to the alleged offences,” Mabasa said.

Case postponed to February 2027 as Marx is discharged

The matter was postponed to 15 February 2027 for further investigations.

“The NPA remains committed to prosecuting serious and violent crime without fear, favour or prejudice, while ensuring that decisions to prosecute are informed by the available evidence and that those responsible are held accountable through the criminal justice system.”

Meanwhile, Marx was recently released from Mediclinic Potchefstroom after more than two weeks of treatment.