Hawks nab Home Affairs official over R20k identity document corruption

Hawks arrest a Home Affairs official in Mpumalanga for ID fraud after a whistleblower tipped them off about the R20K bribery scheme.

A Mpumalanga Home Affairs official was granted R3 000 bail on Tuesday after being arrested for illegally issuing identity documents for a R20 000 fee.

57-year-old Violet Veleleni Mabena was arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit on Tuesday morning for the Contravention of Prevention Corrupt Activities Act, Act 12/2004 Section 4.

Her arrest came after a whistle-blower approached the Hawks about her criminal activity.

R20k fee for ID

Hawks’ spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said it is alleged that on 10 October 2021, the complainant received information that there was an official at the Kwa-Mhlanga Department of Home Affairs who could assist him in obtaining an identity document.

“The complainant approached the official asking for assistance, and the official agreed to assist him for a fee of R20 000. The money was paid to the official,” Sekgotodi said.

Then, Mabena allegedly used a woman she had previously helped by getting a birth certificate for her stepson.

Sekgotodi said the lady was made to sign the forms to obtain the identity document for the complainant, with the stepson’s fingerprint.

The whistle-blower notified the Hawks, and after the investigation was finalised, a J50 warrant of arrest was authorised and executed at Mabena’s work in front of her boss and co-workers.

Official arrested at work

She was arrested, charged, and appeared before the Kwa-Mhlanga Magistrate Court on Tuesday and granted R3 000 bail. The case was remanded to the Regional Court on 6 December 2024 for further investigation.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Gerber, applauded the investigative team for the finalisation of the investigation.

“As the Hawks, we shall investigate and bring perpetrators of crime to justice, without fear and favour. Home Affairs is especially vulnerable to corruption,” Gerber said.

“Officials who abuse their power for personal gain will be investigated with the full might of the law.”

