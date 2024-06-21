IEC to monitor commissioner Masuku’s arrest for allegedly looting R1.2m

IEC deputy chair Dr Nomsa Masuku faces charges of theft, fraud, and money laundering of R1.2 million in student funds.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it will monitor the developments of commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku’s arrest for allegedly embezzling student funds.

Masuku appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday morning on charges of theft, fraud and money laundering of R1.2 million.

Masuku’s offences were allegedly committed during her tenure as Head of Standard Bank’s Social Corporate Investments (SCI) Programme, prior to her appointment at the IEC.

Masuku allegedly awarded bursaries to ineligible recipients

“She allegedly transferred a sum of R800 000 to a second individual implicated in the case. Furthermore, the state alleges that she illicitly awarded bursaries worth R400 000 to ineligible recipients, including family members and friends,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Masuku’s programme Adopt A School Trust was established to provide scholarships, bursaries and awards of study, researching or teaching to learners from schools adopted by the programme for those individuals who qualify and meet the selection criteria to further their studies at any recognised institutions of higher learning.

Masuku was granted R200 000 bail, and the matter was postponed to 4 September to give the state time to apprehend the outstanding second suspect.

IEC to monitor developments

Responding to the matter, the IEC said it was aware of Masuku’s arrest and that it would monitor the developments.

“It appears that the matter relates to her erstwhile employment and does not relate to her tenure in the Commission both as an employee and commissioner,” the commission said.

Meanwhile, the Adopt-A-School Foundation, a partner of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, issued a statement to clarify that it is not associated with Standard Bank’s Adopt A School Trust.

“Adopt-A-School Foundation and Standard Bank’s Adopt A School Trust are separate entities with no affiliation to each other,” the foundation said.

The foundation is a non-profit company that was established in 2002.

“Its key objective is to implement Whole School Development, a holistic model aimed at improving schools’ academic, infrastructural, social and security environments.”

