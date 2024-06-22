Daily news update: Impeached judge in parliament | IEC responds to commissioner’s arrest | Who shouldn’t return to cabinet

In today’s news, Impeached High Court judge John Hlophe will represent the MK party in parliament, the IEC said it will monitor commissioner Nomsa Masuku’s arrest for allegedly embezzling student funds, and Outa has outlined who they believe should not return to cabinet.

Also, the UDM has become the eighth party to join the government of national unity, the chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo says many of its members have expressed their intention to leave the party because of its new relationship with the DA, and Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has launched a swimwear brand.

In sport, the Proteas beat England to increase their chances of reaching the T20 World Cup semifinals and director Jake White has urged the Bulls to show character in their URC final at Loftus.

News today: 22 June 2024

Impeached judge John Hlophe to lead MK party in parliament

Impeached Western Cape High Court judge John Hlophe will make a comeback as a Member of Parliament set to lead the uMkhonto weSizwe party.

Impeached Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The detail was revealed in an internal MK party memo sent by the party’s secretary-general, Arthur Zwane, on Thursday.

IEC to monitor commissioner Masuku’s arrest for allegedly looting R1.2m

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it will monitor the developments of commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku’s arrest for allegedly embezzling student funds.

Nomsa Masuku. Image: IEC

Masuku appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday morning on charges of theft, fraud and money laundering of R1.2 million.

Cabinet appointments: This is who Outa says should not return

As South Africans hold their breath in anticipation of the cabinet appointments under the new political administration, everyone is talking about who should return and who not based on their previous performance.

Pictures: Neil McCartney, Nigel Sibanda, Gallo Images and Michel Bega

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is also watching out for the possibility of change. “These appointments are crucial, as they either introduce new leaders with fresh perspectives or retain current ministers whose past performance will affect future outcomes,” says Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa.

UDM becomes 8th party to join GNU

The list of political parties that will form the Government of National Unity (GNU) stands at eight after the United Democratic Movement (UDM) announced it had accepted the African National Congress’ (ANC) proposal on Friday afternoon.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has announced his party will join the government of national unity (GNU). (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa shared a letter that was sent to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula detailing their response to a meeting between Holomisa and the UDM’s secretary-general Yongama Zigebe and treasurer Thandi Nontenja where queries were expressed in a letter sent on 17 June.

WATCH: ‘Once you meet with Helen you are dead’ says EFF Limpopo chairperson

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Limpopo chairperson Lawrence Mapoulo claims to have received calls from some African National Congress (ANC) members who want to leave the party because of its new relationship with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Mapoulo was speaking in an interview on the EFF’s weekly podcast.

‘Size doesn’t count’: Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk launches swimwear brand [VIDEO]

Back in 2019, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk set social media ablaze when he welcomed Prince Harry in the Bok change room after his first Rugby World Cup win in Yokohama with THAT Proudly South African Speedo.

Faf de Klerk poses with the Web Ellis Cup in his Speedo after the Springboks 2019 Rugby World Cup victory. Picture: X/ @RugbyWorldCup and Instagram/ fafster09

At the time, the blonde dynamo shared that he was actually surprised by the reaction to his “big game undies”.

Vuyo Dabula returns to acting after ‘horrible near-death experience’

Vuyo Dabula is all set to make a return to the entertainment industry following over a year’s hiatus.

Actor, Vuyo Dabula returns. Picture: Instagram/@vuyodabula

The actor took a break to focus on his healing after he was involved in a gun violence incident in December 2022.

Producing a superb all-round effort, the Proteas delivered again on Friday night, putting one foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup by clinching a seven-run victory over defending champions England.

Quinton de Kock plays a shot for the Proteas during their World Cup match against England on Friday. Picture: Chandan Khanna/AFP

Top-order batter Quinton de Kock shone by hitting his second successive half-century and paving the way as the SA team remained unbeaten in six matches at the tournament, climbing to the top of their Super 8 group.

Jake White urges Bulls to show character in URC final

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has called on his players to show character and composure in their United Rugby Championship Grand Final showdown against the Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (6pm kick-off).

Jake White says Loftus Versfeld will be a nightmare for visitors the Glasgow Warriors when they meet in the United Rugby Championship final. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Pretoria-based side will be out to close off a brilliant URC season with a victory in front of a packed Loftus Versfeld.

