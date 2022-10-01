Illegal miner gets five years behind bars

Citizen Reporter

An illegal miner has been slapped with five years jail sentence for unlawful possession of unwrought precious metals.

Hardlife Isaiah Hulani was sentenced by the Tlhabane Regional Court on Thursday.

According to the provincial head of the Hawks in North West, major-general Patrick Mbotho, Hulani was arrested in May 2022.

This is after officers from police station at Lefagaratlha village received information of a man who was mining platinum illegally.

Three bags with 86 kilograms of platinum were recovered during the arrest.

The Hawks’ Rustenburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation were alerted about the arrest for further handling.

The accused remained in custody during a series of court appearances until he pleaded guilty to the charges.

This included the contravention of Immigration Act.

‘Criminal activity’

According to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, more than 6 000 “derelict and ownerless” mines in South Africa needed at least R49 billion for rehabilitation.

Last month, Mantashe described illegal mining as “criminal activity”, also warning that it would “reach crisis proportions” if not abated.

The minister said during a National Plenary discussion in Parliament that illegal mining posed a “threat to national security, government authority and socio-economic development” in the country.

He previously indicated that around 40 mine holes were being sealed by Mintek every year.

“With this allocation, we can only rehabilitate at least three mines and seal off 40 shafts per year.

“The department has prioritised the rehabilitation of former asbestos mines because of the health hazards of asbestosis causing lung ailments, with a total of 270 derelict and ownerless asbestos mines,” he continued to say.

Approximately 135 holes in Gauteng have been closed over a three-year period.