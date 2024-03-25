R18m in properties and vehicles of illegal mining kingpins to be auctioned

NPA secures court orders to seize properties and assets from alleged illegal mining kingpins in major crackdown.

All orders are for 51 vehicles and seven properties in Khutsong and Carletonville. Pictured is one of the properties. Photo: Randfontein Herald

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has secured three forfeiture orders of R18 million in relation to various properties belonging to illegal mining kingpins.

The NPA confirmed that the orders from the Pretoria High Court are to forfeit various properties belonging to alleged illegal mining kingpins in the West Rand.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the properties are the proceeds of the unlawful activities of a syndicate dealing in unwrought gold in Khutsong area, Carletonville.

The assets belong to Bethuel Ngobeni, Lerato Bathebeng, Poppy Mathongwane, Bongani Khumalo, Dumisani Moyo, Moyo’s company Kesitaal Pty Ltd., Nhlanhla Leon Magwaca, Neo Susan Duba, Tsepo Dube, Itumeleng Rejoice Magagane, Gloria Kgalalelo Magagane, Mlambo, Nhlanhla Mathebula, Manuel Nhamucho, and Thabiso Sechele.

51 vehicles and 7 properties

The three forfeiture orders are for 51 vehicles, seven properties in Khutshong, Carletonville, Potchefstroom, and Krugersdorp, and 16 bank accounts.

“This emanates from a criminal investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (DPCI) registered project Gillette in 2018 with the specific purpose of infiltrating a syndicate that dealt in unwrought gold, where they illegally buy gold-bearing materials (amalgam) from legal mining workers and illegally from zama zamas,” Mahanjana said.

“They then process it into gold nuggets and sell it around the Johannesburg area, but the main buyers are unknown at this moment.”

According to the NPA, the syndicate is mainly made up of foreign nationals from Zimbabwe and Mozambique, and some members acquired South African identity documents fraudulently.

Mahanjana said the next step in the case is for the properties to be sold at a public auction and the proceeds to be paid into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA).

Trial starts on 24 July

The trial against the nine accused, facing various charges including money laundering and racketeering, will start on 24 July 2024 at the Pretoria High Court after it was transferred from the Oberholzer Magistrate’s Court.

“These forfeiture orders are part of the implementation of the Asset Forfeiture Unit’s asset recovery strategy to claim the proceeds of criminal activities back to the state,” Mahanjana said.

“The overall national anti-corruption strategy of law enforcement agencies is to strengthen the fight against corruption by pursuing both civil and criminal processes to ensure that impunity is no longer a given.”

