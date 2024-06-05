JUST IN: Corruption-accused minister Zizi Kodwa released on R30 000 bail

The corruption case has been postponed to July.

Zizi Kodwa during a Springboks Welcome Ceremony to the Union Buildings on 2 November 2023 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused will return to court on 23 July after being granted bail in his corruption case.

Kodwa, alongside his “close friend” and former EOH Holdings director Jehan Mackay, appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court following their arrest on Wednesday.

The suspects were granted bail of R30 000 each by the magistrate.

“The accused that are standing before me are figures that are known to the public and that state on their own that they are not flight risks. On that strength, the accused managed to prove on a balance of probabilities that the candidates for bail and bail are granted,” the presiding officer ruled.

Watch the proceedings below:

This is a developing story