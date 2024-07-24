Star athlete Jacques Freitag’s murder accused in second court appearance

The bail bid by the accused couple in high jumper Jacques Freitag's murder trial still hangs in the balance.

From left clockwise: Jacques Freitag; Rudie and Shantelle Oosthuizen. Freitag won the gold medal in the men’s high jump final at the 9th IAAF World Athletics Championship in 2003 in Paris. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Tertius Pickard and Facebook

The anxious wait for answers surrounding the brutal murder of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag has been drawn out further due to another delay in bail proceedings.

Controversial former lawyer Rudolph “Rudie” Lubbe, 52, and his lover Shantellè Oosthuizen, 42, made their second appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 24 July.

Lubbe was struck off the roll of attorneys in 2006 after complaints that he had been unprofessional and stolen money from his trust account.

No bail yet for Freitag murder accused

During their brief appearance, the State requested a postponement until 31 July in the application in order to verify the accused’s addresses.

Rudie Lubbe and Shantellè Oosthuizen during their first appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 18 July 2024. Picture: Supplied

According to the official charge sheet, the couple is accused of conspiring “unlawfully and willfully” with Freitag between May and June this year to murder Oosthuizen’s fiancé, Louis Harmse.

They have also been charged for the murder of the former golden boy of South African athletics.

On Wednesday morning, state prosecutor Liana Bosman requested that they remain in police custody at SAPS Pretoria Moot.

Jacques Freitag murder mystery

The 42-year-old Freitag’s decomposing body was found on 1 July with three gunshot wounds, multiple stab wounds and a broken arm in a field near the Zandfontein Cemetery, Pretoria West.

Freitag’s sister, Chrissie Lewis, told Sunday Times that Freitag’s face was unrecognisable when his body was found and that her boyfriend, Theo Botha, could only identify him through a tattoo.

ALSO READ: Jacques Freitag: Chain-smoking former high jump star’s mysterious guesthouse stay

Sabie arrest: Couple claim they were ‘on holiday’

Oosthuizen and Lubbe vanished after they were questioned in connection with the grim murder of Freitag.

They were arrested on Tuesday, 16 July at a guest house in Sabie, Mpumalanga, following a manhunt for the couple.

Captain Martin Smith, the investigative officer at Pretoria’s Hercules Police Station, shared with The Citizen that the police received a tip-off about their “hideout” from a member of the public.

According to private investigator Hennie Viljoen from Spesialised Security Services (SSS) who has worked alongside the police in the investigation, the couple claimed that they were not on the run, but “on holiday in Sabie” and unaware of the warrants of arrest.

NOW READ: Jacques Freitag: Downward drug spiral of former SA world high jump champion