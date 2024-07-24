12 Gauteng high school girls suspended over alleged racist WhatsApp chat

Disgruntled learners revealed the contents of the WhatsApp group in meeting before a protest on the matter

Learners from Pretoria High School for Girls have been suspended after the discovery of alleged inflammatory text messages.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed the School Governing body (SGB) had suspended 12 girls after allegations of racism were levelled against them.

The messages were brought to the attention of adults as tension boiled over before a protest scheduled at the school.

Allegedly racist Whatsapp messages

“The conversations allegedly included racial commentary about the ongoing dissatisfaction among black learners regarding issues they faced at the school, alluding to these issues being insignificant,” explained GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The allegations against the white learners include creating an ethnically exclusive WhatsApp group where they allegedly shared “racial micro-aggressions” about other learners.

Additionally, accusations were made against the principal for not taking action when informed of the alleged racism.

The school’s management has also been accused of allowing bullying incidents to go unpunished, giving preferential treatment to white learners, and not applying the school’s code of conduct equally.

“The District has launched an investigation to probe all mentioned allegations, especially against school employees accordingly,” confirmed Mabona.

Shades of 2016

Mabona noted how the messages in question were similar in tone to those during a black hair protest in 2016 at the same school.

“A school environment where racism and discrimination are prevalent, whether covert or subtle, compromises the right to education in a safe and equitable environment for all learners,” stated GDE MEC Matome Chiloane.

“Indeed, action must be taken against any conduct that threatens order and discipline at our institutions, especially conduct that undermines the dignity of learners,” he added.

The disciplinary hearings of the 12 suspended girls are scheduled for 30 and 31 July 2024.