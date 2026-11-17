Last year, MK party leader Jacob Zuma rallied behind Khanyile.

The fate of Former MK party Youth League (MKYL) national coordinator and alleged July 2021 unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile is now in the hands of the court after prosecutors and defence lawyers delivered their final arguments in a case linked to the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with judgment set for 14 December.

Khanyile appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Judgement

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter was postponed to 14 December 2026 for judgement.

“The case of S v Bonginkosi Khanyile returned to the Durban Regional Court today, where the State and counsel for the accused presented their closing arguments.”

Khanyile remains out on bail.

Charges and Zuma support

The alleged instigator of the July unrest is charged with incitement to commit public violence, as well as contravention of the Disaster Management Act, relating to the unrest that took place in KZN in July 2021.

Last year, MK party leader Jacob Zuma rallied behind Khanyile, saying his party would be “firmly behind” the alleged July 2021 unrest instigator when he went on trial.

Threats

In the run-up to the polls, Khanyile allegedly publicly threatened that there would be no elections if former president Zuma or the MK party were prevented from contesting the elections.

He was later removed from his position as a youth leader in the party and given a suspended R150 000 fine by the electoral court for incitement.

It is alleged that Khanyile made a public announcement in contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act.

Videos

The Hawks showed three videos in court as part of the case against him.

The first video, taken on 10 July 2021, shows Khanyile addressing a packed ShopRite store in Durban. He calls on people to support Zuma by requesting his release from jail.

The second video shows Khanyile speaking at Warwick Junction taxi rank in Durban, where he allegedly urged people involved in the unrest to continue until Zuma was released.

The third video was taken in Howick, where Khanyile held a solitary protest, again calling for Zuma’s release.

KZN riots

The 8-to-19 July riots, which took place in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, resulted in more than 330 people losing their lives, with the violence ostensibly being triggered by Zuma’s imprisonment.