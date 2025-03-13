WATCH: Zuma ‘firmly behind’ alleged July 2021 unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile

Khanyile will be back in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after last week’s drama of his no-show in court and arrest.

MK party leader Jacob Zuma is rallying behind Bonginkosi Khanyile. He says his party will be “firmly behind” the alleged July 2021 unrest instigator when he goes on trial and urges supporters to be at the court.

Khanyile will be back in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after last week’s drama of his no-show in court and arrest.

He is currently out on R5 000 bail.

Zuma’s support

Zuma said the MK party is firmly behind Khanyile.

“I’m sure we’re all aware that the young man Khanyile is appearing in court tomorrow. I think it will be very good for us to go and support him.”

‘Heads and tails’

Zuma slammed authorities who were arresting people for what he said made no sense.

“It will be absolutely, very, very, very important that those who are arresting people on cases that we don’t see the tail and the head of it. We should go to court and give them the support. It is absolutely important.

“In fact, it is something necessary that whenever one of us is facing such a situation, we should be there to give support and make it a point that they should know we are there to defend our comrades. So please, just go there,” Zuma said.

Court cases

Zuma stated there were more cases on the roll.

“Quite a number of cases are now coming, and you need to be aware of it and to be there to support one another. Thank you for listening, and please be there tomorrow.”

Pre-trial

During court proceedings last week, State prosecutor Yuri Gangai told the court that they agreed with Khanyile’s legal team to have the matter postponed for a pre-trial hearing to allow his new legal team, led by Scelo Cele, to familiarise themselves with the case and charges.

Khanyile appointed Cele after he was rearrested on Tuesday for failing to appear in court on Monday. He had not communicated any reasons for his absence.

Charges

Khanyile is charged with incitement to commit public violence as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act relating to the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021.

In the run-up to the polls, Khanyile allegedly publicly threatened that there would be no elections if former president Jacob Zuma or the MK party were prevented from contesting the elections.

He was later removed from his position as a youth leader in the party and given a suspended R150 000 fine by the electoral court for incitement.

It is alleged that Khanyile made a public announcement in contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act.

Videos

The Hawks showed three videos in court as part of the case against him.

The first video, taken on 10 July 2021, shows Khanyile addressing a packed ShopRite store in Durban. He calls on people to support Zuma by requesting his release from jail.

The second video showed Khanyile speaking at Warwick Junction taxi rank in Durban, where he allegedly urged people involved in the unrest to continue to do so until Zuma was released.

The third video was taken in Howick, where Khanyile held a solitary protest, again calling for Zuma’s release.

In January, Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was released on a warning after appearing in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Zuma-Sambudla is facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA) and incitement to commit violence with social media posts during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

July riots

The 8-to-19 July riots, which took place in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, resulted in more than 330 people losing their lives, with the violence ostensibly being triggered by Zuma’s imprisonment.

