Lamola and Cele call for calm in high-tension Groblersdal case

A 63-year-old man and his stepson are accused of assaulting a security guard and setting a dog on him.

The father and son are expected to appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

Ministers of justice and police Ronald Lamola and Bheki Cele are expected to attend a court case involving two individuals accused of assaulting a black security guard and setting a dog on him in Groblersdal.

Piet Groenewald, 63, owner of Wildlife Investigation & Protection Services (WIPS), and his stepson, Stefan Greeff, 27, are expected to appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Wednesday.

The duo are accused of assaulting the 30-year-old security guard who claimed he was hit by Groenewald and Greeff with a heavy object and incited a dog to attack him. He recorded the attack on video.

Investigations

According to the preliminary information, the guard was performing his duties at a network tower battery at Kwagafointein, Mpumalanga, when his supervisor paid an oversight visit.

He then accused the guard of being intoxicated while on duty before he and his son-in-law attacked him.

The security guard reported the incident to the police and the men were arrested.

Clashes broke out when the two men appeared in court last week for their bail application. This when their supporters, carrying the old Transvaal flag, forced their way passed a police barricade and into the court yard.

Protestors

A small group of EFF members also showed up at the court in solidarity with the victim.

One protestor was arrested.

With the duo back in court today, tensions are once again expected to run high among the supporters of the accused and the security guard.

Lamola and Cele appealed to all involved to remain calm and allow the law to run its cause.

“The rule of law is a sacrosanct component of our democracy and all South Africans irrespective of race and background must respect this principle and there will be serious consequences for anyone or grouping seeking to undermine this proposition,” warned Lamola and Cele.

