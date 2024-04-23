News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Digital Deputy News Editor

3 minute read

23 Apr 2024

01:50 pm

Cele calls for community partnership as he opens new police stations in KZN [PICS]

The Saps opened three new police stations in the province this month.

Picture: Lirandzu Themba/X

Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola have handed over two newly built police stations to two communities in KwaZulu-Natal.

This in a bid to address the policing needs of communities and bring policing resources closer to communities.

WATCH: Cele deploys task team to Nquthu to halt assassinations

On Monday, Cele handed over the Gamalakhe station that is expected to service more than 37 000 people.

According to Cele, the police station is well capacitated with adequate staff and boasts holding cells and a gym for officers.

On Tuesday, the police top brass officially opened and handed over the Donnybrook Police Station in Donnybrook, in the Harry Gwala District, KwaZulu-Natal.

WATCH: Over R170k spent to fly Bheki Cele to AKA murder briefing in KZN (VIDEO)

The Saps opened three new police stations in the province this month, including the Melmoth Police Station.

“The delivery of police services to communities also forms part of responding to concerns raised by residents during the many Ministerial Community Engagement Imbizos held across the country,” said the Saps.

“As part of ongoing efforts to enforce community orientated policing and encourage whole government and whole society approach to fighting crime and preventing violence, the Police Ministry and Saps [are] mobilising all sectors of society including the religious fraternity to play its role in supporting the work of law enforcement.”

Cele called on the station commanders to partner with community members in their fight against crime.

“We had a serious lack of resources. There would be two police officers in one shift. If they went out patrolling, there would be no one at the police station, so you can’t leave it open. The numbers are up now and I’m sure the police station will be open 24/7,” said Cele.

WATCH: ‘Playing politics with our kids’ lives’ – Angry residents slam Cele for ’empty promises’

“We also urge the station commander to improve the working relationship between police and community members so that the crime can be zeroed.”

Read more on these topics

Bheki Cele KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime SA has over 110 000 rape kits, but here’s why you won’t find them at every police station
Local News Health minister condemns acts of violence at Themba Hospital
Politics WATCH: ‘A sad day for the City’ − Tributes pour in for former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela
Crime PICS: Not in our streets! – R15m worth of cocaine seized at Richards Bay port
Elections ANC stays mum on leaked information

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe