Cele calls for community partnership as he opens new police stations in KZN [PICS]

The Saps opened three new police stations in the province this month.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola have handed over two newly built police stations to two communities in KwaZulu-Natal.

This in a bid to address the policing needs of communities and bring policing resources closer to communities.

On Monday, Cele handed over the Gamalakhe station that is expected to service more than 37 000 people.

According to Cele, the police station is well capacitated with adequate staff and boasts holding cells and a gym for officers.

On Tuesday, the police top brass officially opened and handed over the Donnybrook Police Station in Donnybrook, in the Harry Gwala District, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Saps opened three new police stations in the province this month, including the Melmoth Police Station.

“The delivery of police services to communities also forms part of responding to concerns raised by residents during the many Ministerial Community Engagement Imbizos held across the country,” said the Saps.

“As part of ongoing efforts to enforce community orientated policing and encourage whole government and whole society approach to fighting crime and preventing violence, the Police Ministry and Saps [are] mobilising all sectors of society including the religious fraternity to play its role in supporting the work of law enforcement.”

Cele called on the station commanders to partner with community members in their fight against crime.

“We had a serious lack of resources. There would be two police officers in one shift. If they went out patrolling, there would be no one at the police station, so you can’t leave it open. The numbers are up now and I’m sure the police station will be open 24/7,” said Cele.

“We also urge the station commander to improve the working relationship between police and community members so that the crime can be zeroed.”