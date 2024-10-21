Life sentence for men convicted of gang rape of pregnant e-hailing driver

Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2021 gang rape of a pregnant Bolt driver, whose tragic ordeal led to the loss of her child.

A pregnant e-hailing service driver’s life changed traumatically in March 2021 when she responded to a seemingly normal evening request, but she ended up being gang raped by her customers.

On 5 March 2021, a 25-year-old Bolt driver from East London, Eastern Cape, responded to a request to pick up two passengers shortly after midnight.

When the two-week pregnant driver arrived at the pick-up location, she found 29-year-old Lloyd King and 20-year-old Thandobuhle Mndleleni.

Pregnant driver accepted request from accused

The driver transported the pair to King’s residence in Amalinda, where, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, King and Mndleleni forced the driver inside.

“Once inside the house, both men took turns raping her. In addition to the assault, King also forced the victim to perform oral sex on him,” Tyali said.

ALSO READ: Two men sentenced to life for murder and gang-rape in Nelspruit

After the driver was released, she went to the nearest police station, reported the incident, and led the police officers back to Amalinda, and both men were arrested shortly thereafter.

During King and Mndleleni’s trial, the duo claimed that the encounter had been consensual, and hence they pleaded not guilty.

Tyali said, however, state advocate Sibusiso Mgenge was able to present compelling evidence to get a conviction for gang rape.

Accused pleaded not guilty

This included the victim’s testimony, in which she detailed the devastating impact the assault had on her life.

“At the time of the incident, the victim was two weeks pregnant, and she tragically lost her child three weeks after the attack,” Tyali said.

ALSO READ: eMalaheni men sentenced to life imprisonment for gang-raping former schoolmate

Mgenge also presented evidence from the doctor who examined the victim, Dr Adeniyi from Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, and members of the South African Police Service (Saps) who were involved in the investigation.

The Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Eastern Cape subsequently convicted King and Mndleleni of gang rape and sentenced each to life imprisonment.

The court also issued an order for the accused to be registered in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Duo registered on National Register for Sex Offenders

Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Barry Madolo, commended the efforts of the prosecution team, the investigating officers, and the staff at the Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) in Mdantsane, Nosisi Nangu, and Lusindiso Holiday, whose support and care were instrumental in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“This life sentence serves as a clear message that crimes of sexual violence will not be tolerated, and justice will be served for the victims,” said Madolo.

ALSO READ: Five boys aged 10 and 11 allegedly gang-rape their friend’s sister aged 5

The Eastern Cape DPP also praised the victim’s courage in coming forward and praised all involved in securing this conviction.