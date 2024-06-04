Man accused of attacking KZN family over Palestine support to undergo mental assessment

The suspect's case has been postponed to next Tuesday.

A 44-year-old man accused of attacking a family in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), for allegedly supporting Palestine, is set to undergo mental evaluation.

Grayson James Beare made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Beare has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

KZN family attacked

The suspect was apprehended after attacking Halima Hoosen-Preston and her family in Glenwood, Durban, on Sunday, 2 June.

It is alleged that the 44-year-old stormed Hoosen-Preston’s residence in the early hours of the morning and stabbed her to death.

Beare also stabbed Hoosen-Preston’s husband and their son, both of whom were rushed to hospital.

The family’s support for Palestine amid Israel’s war on Gaza is alleged to be the motive behind the attack.

The accused will now be subjected to mental assessment following the incident.

His case was postponed to 11 June for this reason, as well as the formal bail application.

“The state is opposed to bail,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KZN spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said in a statement on Tuesday.

A video of Beare has been widely circulated on social media.

Stabbing incident condemned

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has since expressed shock over the incident.

“This is a tragic incident and our hearts and prayers go out to the family,” the council said.

The organisation called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

“In the extremely emotionally charged atmosphere, we appeal for calm from all communities so that justice can prevail,” the SAJBD’s statement reads.

The South African Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP) also condemned the attack.

“We are deeply angered and express our condolences to the family and loved ones and express our unwavering support with all who fight for freedom everywhere,” the SAJFP said.

The organisation emphasised that “Zionist Israel is committing a genocide in Palestine, focused especially on Gaza”.

“In love, solidarity, pain and hope, we extend deepest sympathies and care to the family of Halima and to all who feel threatened.

“You are our people as are comrades of all races, faiths, genders, classes, and creeds. We, as Jews and South African compatriots, stand with you,” the SAJFB added.

Last year, South Africa brought the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging that Israel’s Gaza offensive breached the 1948 United Nations (UN) Genocide Convention – a charge Israel strongly denies.

The ICJ has since ordered Israel to do everything it could to prevent acts of genocide during its military operation in Gaza.

The UN court further called for the “unconditional” release of hostages taken by Palestinian militant group Hamas during its 7 October assault that sparked the war.

