Four men wanted in KZN for role in allegedly killing three women in rondavel

No motive has been confirmed, but one of the victims was believed to be in the process of a divorce and was seeking half her husband's pension.

Five women were shot in a single incident in KZN that has left three of the victims dead.

The women, aged 28, 37 and 61, were declared dead at the scene, and among the two injured survivors is an 11-year-old girl.

Police are looking for four men believed to have been involved in the Sunday night murders near Malangeni in Umzinto.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda reported that the five females were in the same rondavel, preparing for bed. Four men then forced the door open and allegedly proceeded to commit the violent crime.

ALSO READ: Church murder: Limpopo husband on the run after shooting and killing his wife

Netshiunda adds that one of the four men is said to have been wearing a balaclava and that the balaclava-clad man singled out the three women he wanted dead. The two survivors, the other a 60-year-old woman, escaped with gunshot wounds to their arms and legs.

While the suspects are still unknown and no motive has been established, evidence has given the police something to work with.

“Initial investigations have revealed that one of the deceased women, the 37-year-old, was going through a divorce and was claiming a portion of her estranged husband’s pension,” stated Netshiunda.

Multiple suspects wanted for separate shootings in Limpopo

Elsewhere, police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with two incidents in Limpopo on Sunday morning.

ALSO READ: Hit with a crutch: Assault during 4am toilet break at old age home leads to one death

In Tooseng, a couple were shot while sitting in their car outside a liquor store. A man opened fire on their vehicle, killing the man and injuring the woman’s lower body.

In nearby Mamaola, a 42-year-old man was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstance surrounding the shooting are still unknown to police.

The olice have withheld the names of both victims while they conduct their investigations.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba urged anyone who had knowledge of the incidents to contact their nearest police station immediately.