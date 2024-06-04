Crime

4 Jun 2024

06:52 am

JUST IN: Suspected CIT robbers shot dead by police in KZN

Police are still hunting for more suspects in the vicinity.

At least one suspected cash-in-transit robber has been shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal.

A shootout between the suspects and police happened early on Tuesday morning

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Provincial Police Commissoner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is on his way to the crime scene on Phoenix Highway, not far from the Phoenix police station.

 “There was a shootout between suspected cash in transit robbers and police. One suspect has thus far been fatally wounded and three rifles and a large amount of money have been recovered. Police are still hunting more suspects in the vicinity.”

This is a developing story.

