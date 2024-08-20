Man found guilty of killing his girlfriend

After pleading guilty, Ngagalela Kekana was found guilty by Advocate Molokomme. Sentence proceedings are postponed to 14 October.

The Pretoria High Court has found Ngagalela Kekana guilty of the premeditated murder of his 37-year-old girlfriend, Realeboga Geigia Joels.

Kekana pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and denied killing Joels.

“He told the court that an unknown person killed his girlfriend after he left, however, state prosecutor Advocate David Molokomme, presented evidence that proved that indeed Kekana committed the offence,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana

According to Mahanjana, Judge Papi Masopa found that the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Proceedings have been postponed to 14 October for sentencing.

Murder of his partner

“On 21 October 2022, Kekana went to visit the deceased at her place of residence in Olievenhoutbosch and during the visit; the couple was heard arguing by the neighbours,” he said.

According to Mahanjana, after Kekana left the next morning Joels’ landlord and her neighbours entered the shack and found her lifeless body lying on the bed.

Kekana was later arrested

Sentence of police fatally shooting his pregnant ex-partner

In a separate incident, a police sergeant was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment for murdering his pregnant ex-wife last year.

Sergeant Tebogo Johannes Mpete pleaded guilty in the Pretoria High Court. The court suspended five years of the sentence and he will effectively serve 30 years.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Murder of ex-wife

“On 5 April 2023, Mpete went to Brits Hospital, where Khumalo was employed, and waited for her. On her arrival, he followed her into the parking area and shot her several times, using his service pistol,” said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

This came after Mpete threatened his ex-wife’s boyfriend after she had moved on.

“Most of the bullets fired at Khumalo were aimed at her stomach and hit the foetus, as she was pregnant at the time,” Shuping said.

She died at the scene and Mpete handed himself over to the Brits police. The case was taken over by Ipid for investigation.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal

