Manhunt underway for politician’s killers in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for suspects in the murder of politician Mncedisi Gijana at his KwaBhaca home.

The Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for at least three suspects who allegedly murdered a prominent politician at his homestead in KwaBhaca on Monday evening.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that at around 7.30pm, two armed men with rifles stormed into the homestead of Mncedisi Gijana, 58, at the Sidikidikini location, Lubacweni A/A.

“It is further alleged that the three occupants were held at gunpoint and tied with cable ties. The victims were also robbed of their cellphones. Moments later, the two suspects were also joined by a third armed suspect,” Nkohli said.

Suspects accosted Gijana upon his arrival

Later on, as Gijana arrived home and the three suspects allegedly accosted him.

Nkohli said it is unknown what happened outside the house, but several gunshots were heard.

“After a while, the three victims managed to free themselves and recovered the lifeless body of Gijana in one of the outside flats. It was later realised that the suspects stole a few items, such as bank cards, house keys, and a family vehicle, which was found abandoned a few kilometres away,” Nkohli said.

The suspects in this crime are still at large, with the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, activating a provincial task team to track, trace, and arrest the suspects.

A case of murder with an additional charge of house robbery was opened for further investigation.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could assist with their investigation to contact the investigating team on 071 475 2292. Information may also be shared via the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or on the My SAPS App,” Nkohli said.

‘Disciplined member, progressive community activist’

The ANC in the Alfred Nzo region called Gijana, whom they called Sncane, a “disciplined member and a progressive community activist,” in a statement about his passing.

According to the party, Gijana joined the ANC during the struggle against apartheid and he grew within the ranks of the party until his death.

“The ANC scorns against the senseless killings in Alfred Nzo Region as Cde Sncane is the second REC member to be gunned down after the late Cde Luvela [Thembile Richard Luvela]. There is no nation that can be built through the barrel of a gun, but rather through exhaustion of dialogue,” the ANC said.

The party further called on law enforcement to act quickly on this murder to send a strong message to the perpetrators.

Mene condemned the incident.

“These heinous incidents are despicable and disparaging to our efforts of eradicating violent crimes in the province. For this incident, we have assigned a team of seasoned investigators who will not rest until the perpetrators are kept behind bars,” Mene said.

