More cracks in GNU? – Mashatile confirms national dialogue date, but Zille unhappy

A national dialogue will be held to discuss the 'critical challenges' facing the country.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has announced the date of the inaugural national dialogue, much to the dissatisfaction of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

On Thursday, Mashatile presided over a meeting of the government of national unity (GNU) clearing house mechanism.

The committee, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is aimed at resolving policy disagreements and disputes within the 10-member GNU.

Key topics at the meeting included the contentious Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act and challenges related to coalitions at provincial and local government levels, among other issues.

Speaking to the media ahead of the meeting, Mashatile confirmed the date of the national dialogue.

“There will be a special Cabinet meeting to deal with the issue of the national dialogue and the reason why we will have a special Cabinet meeting is because of the timeframes in terms of the proposals.

“The first sitting of the national dialogue will be on the 16th of December,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘What has gone wrong?’ – Mbeki, Biko foundations call for national dialogue amid ‘political crisis’

However, DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille was displeased about the announcement.

“We made it clear, from the start of the GNU negotiations, that the national dialogue must be a joint initiative, planned and executed by the key GNU governance partners.

“But here goes the ANC [African National Congress], unilaterally as usual, as if they won the election,” Zille said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

We made it clear, from the start of the GNU negotiations, that the National Dialogue must be a joint initiative, planned and executed by the key GNU governance partners. But here goes the ANC, unilaterally as usual, as if they won the election. https://t.co/4b2jC8YeTn — Helen Zille (@helenzille) October 24, 2024

National dialogue to discuss SA’s challenges

Ramaphosa previously indicated that a national dialogue would be held to discuss the “critical challenges facing our nation, and to agree on what we all need to do to achieve a better future for this great country” following the formation of the GNU.

All political parties, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, the faith-based community, labour, business, cultural workers, and other groups will be invited to attend and actively participate in the dialogue.

“Following the example set by historic events, such as the Congress of the People in 1955, the Conference for a Democratic Future in 1989 and the CODESA talks in the early 1990s, and drawing on the experience of the writing of our new democratic constitution in 1996, we envisage a national dialogue that involves extensive and inclusive public participation,” the president said in his speech at the opening of Parliament on 18 July.

Cracks in GNU?

After securing just over 40% of the vote in this year’s general elections, the ANC joined forces with the DA and several other political parties to form a GNU.

The GNU also includes the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD, Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), Vryheidsfront Plus (FF+), United Democratic Movement (UDM), Rise Mzansi, and Al Jama-ah.

However, divisions have emerged within the GNU over issues, such as the Bela Act and, more recently, South Africa’s position on Russia.

On Wednesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen criticised Ramaphosa for calling Russia “a valuable ally and friend” during the 16th Brics Summit in Kazan.

READ MORE: Steenhuisen fires back, says Ramaphosa doesn’t have the right to undermine his authority

Steenhuisen emphasised that the DA, as a key partner in the GNU, rejects the president’s comments.

In response, the Presidency has hit back at Steenhuisen and the DA.

“The DA retains the right to maintain its own foreign policy position. However, that position cannot be imposed on the president under the guise of the GNU.

“The president will not be micromanaged by the DA in his execution of South Africa’s foreign policy,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said on Thursday.