Expert cautions DA on Israel-Gaza position ahead of national dialogue

The DA's position of certain issues could 'undermine' the upcoming national dialogue.

There seem to be more cracks than harmony in the government of national unity (GNU), with DA federal council chair Helen Zille attacking the ANC for acting unilaterally again yesterday.

Zille was reacting to the announcement that the national dialogue would be held in December without consulting other political parties in the GNU.

The issue is set to be another bone of contention in the ongoing tension between the two major players in the GNU.

The parties also disagreed on foreign policy issues.

Yesterday, the deputy president and acting president Paul Mashatile announced during a meeting with the parties of the GNU at Tuynhuis in Cape Town that the dialogue would be held on 16 December.

In a post on social media platform X yesterday, Zille expressed disapproval that the ANC was moving ahead with the dialogue, saying it should be a joint initiative instead.

She tweeted: “We made it clear, from the start of the GNU negotiations, that the national dialogue must be a joint initiative, planned and executed by the key GNU governance partners.

“But here goes the ANC, unilaterally as usual, as if they won the election.”

Zille’s statement came barely a day after DA leader John Steenhuisen criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for saying “Russia is a valuable ally and friend”.

He issued a statement titled “Putin is your ally, Mr President, not South Africa’s”. The Democratic Alliance does not consider Russia, or Vladimir Putin, to be an ally of our nation.

“We cannot and will not agree that South Africa should consider an authoritarian regime, that is currently violating international law by waging an imperialist war of aggression against a sovereign state, as an ally,” he said.

On balancing party interests with collective governance, Steenhuisen said: “The shoe also fits the other foot.

“The president doesn’t have the right to undermine my authority as a leader of a party in the GNU by committing us to a position without consulting.”

Ramaphosa has authority to ‘act on behalf of SA’

However, former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng offered a measured critique of Steenhuisen’s position.

“Objectively, you may have grounds to argue that Putin is not our ally John, and you are entitled to voice that view,” she said.

“It is both inappropriate and irresponsible to claim that the head of state, whom you – along with other MPs – mandated to represent SA in all official capacities [including foreign policy] is not acting on behalf of the nation.”

In a pointed response to critics, Steenhuisen asserted that Ramaphosa held “zero authority” over the DA’s positions.

“I have a right, as a party of the GNU, to expect consultation before statements are made on behalf of the GNU that have excluded any debate within the GNU,” he said.

DA still to choose stance on Israel

Although the DA has pronounced a clear stance on Brics and the Ukraine-Russia war, it has yet to announce its position on Israel now that it is part of the GNU.

Many are waiting to see what stance the DA, as member of the GNU, takes with regards to South Africa’s case on allegations of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

But Dr Jan Venter from North West University, said it would be unwise for the DA to have a contrary view on the issue considering that the international community saw Israel as having violated international law in Gaza.

Mashatile organised yesterday’s gathering to discuss and resolve any points of disagreement among the parties ahead of the planned dialogue. He has been working on the dialogue since the national and provincial elections.

Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo said a national dialogue should be constituted not only by political parties but also civil society, labour, youth and local and international experts, especially from countries that historically had coalition governments.

He said the dialogue would be a waste of time if it did not deliberate on issues that trouble people such as crime and violence, jobs and, particularly, illegal migrants.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane