By Faizel Patel

24 Oct 2024

Brics: DA’s criticism of Ramaphosa on Russia being an ally ‘won’t affect GNU’ [VIDEO]

The president has sought to drum up support for the government of national unity (GNU) from Brics countries, telling Putin that the executive changes were intended to unite and stabilize the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Sergei Chirikov/ POOL/ AFP

Political science professor at Unisa, Dirk Kotzé, said that although the Democratic Alliance (DA) reacted strongly to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement at the Brics summit in Russia, where he referred to the country and its president, Vladimir Putin, as “valuable allies of South Africa,” he does not believe this will affect the composition of the government of national unity (GNU).

Ramaphosa is currently in Kazan, Russia, for the 16th Brics summit.

Watch Professor Dirk Kotzé analysing Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks about Russia being an “ally”

Support

The president has sought to drum up support for the government of national unity (GNU) from Brics countries, telling Putin that the executive changes were intended to unite and stabilize the country.

During bilateral engagements with Putin on Tuesday, Ramaphosa described Russia as a “valuable ally and friend” that had supported South Africa since apartheid.

The remarks irked the DA with leader John Steenhuisen emphasising that his party does not consider Russia, or Putin, to be an ally of South Africa.

‘Only ANC ministers’

Kotzé said had ministers belonging to the DA gone to Russia as they went to China last month, the messaging would have been different from the party.

“At the moment for the Brics summit, there’s only ANC ministers in the delegation and no one from the other members of the government of national unity and that complicates the matter and if some of the other party including the DA were there, it could have been very different.

“On top of this, is the fact that the new minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine will be here in South Africa and will talk about the peace plans and programmes in which South Africa is regarded as a very important component  So, while there is criticism of Russia about the reaching out to Russia, on the other hand, the Ukrainian minister will be here, even preparing possibly for a visit by President Zelensky to South Africa,” Kotze said.

Kotze added that South Africa has invested a lot in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine and would not want to jeopardise the relationships.

UN failed

Meanwhile, during his address during the Brics open plenary session on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said the UN Security Council has not fulfilled its mandate to maintain international peace and security as conflicts rage across the globe.

“It does not represent the interests of the global community and therefore does not have the means to give effect to the global desire for peace.”

Ramaphosa also spoke about the Israel’s war in Gaza, criticising other countries’ support for Israel.

