Neighbour testifies he was ‘shocked and traumatised’ by Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

The state’s second witness in the trial against the five men accused of killing Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa has told the court about how he was “shocked and traumatised” by the murder of the soccer star.

Khaya Ngcatshe, who is a neighbour of the Khumalos, testified about how he heard unusual noise or commotion coming from the Khumalo house on the night of 26 October 2014, when Meyiwa was fatally shot during an alleged botched robbery.

He also testified about how he assisted with carrying Meyiwa’s body into the car before he was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cross-examination

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, Ngcatshe, who was 26 years old at the time of the murder, spoke about the trauma he experienced as a result of what he saw on that fatal day.

Ngcatshe said he was distressed that someone he considered his role model was indeed the person he saw in the Khumalo kitchen laying on the floor bleeding after being shot.

His cross-examination by the defence lawyers of the accused was brief, and he was able to conclude his evidence.

The five men standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder have pleaded not guilty to the various charges they face, including premeditated murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The state has called its third witness, Nthabiseng Pertunia Mokete, who is also a neighbour of the Khumalos.

The trial continues.

