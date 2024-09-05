Courts

By Faizel Patel

5 Sep 2024

08:40 am

Nomsa Masuku: More arrests expected in R1.2m fraud case [VIDEO]

The magistrate warned Masuku against trying to skip the country to evade the law.

Nomsa Masuku: More arrests expected in R1.2m fraud case

Nomsa Masuku made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday. Picture: Screengrab of video

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said three more potential arrests are expected in connection with the R1.2 million fraud case involving Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) commissioner Nomsa Masuku.

Masuku made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday.

The matter was postponed to 7 November.

Watch the magistrate warning Nomsa Masuku not to skip the country

More arrests

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said while more arrests are expected, she could not confirm when this would take place.

“We can assure you that the police are doing their best to ensure that these three suspects are apprehended and brought before court as soon as possible so that they can join the first accused.”

Warning

During court proceedings, the magistrate warned Masuku against trying to skip the country to evade the law.

“On the 7th of November, when you return, your legal representatives should have already consulted with you and decided how they want to proceed herein.

“You are on bail. You are warned to return on the 7th of November. If you do not return, the bail that you have paid will be cancelled, and a warrant will be authorised for your arrest,” the magistrate told Masuku.

Masuku is currently out on R20 000 bail.

Scholarships for family and friends

Masuku’s offences were allegedly committed during her tenure as head of Standard Bank’s social corporate investments (SCI) programme, prior to her appointment at the IEC.

It is alleged that while she headed the bank’s Adopt A School Trust, which was intended to support students with financial assistance and resources, she abused her position to award scholarships to friends and family members.

Masuku allegedly achieved this through manipulation of documents and without the approval of the committee with some of the monies deposited directly into her personal bank account.

The programme was designed to help talented individuals from adopted schools who met specific criteria to further their studies and achieve their academic goals.

The IEC said it will monitor Masuku’s case.

